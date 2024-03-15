SOCCER

Real Madrid and Manchester City, the winners of the last two Champions Leagues titles, will meet in the quarterfinals in April after Friday’s draw set up another heavyweight clash between the only teams who are still unbeaten in this year’s competition.

They played each other in the semifinals the previous two years. Madrid won in 2022 with a stunning late comeback in the second leg, while City beat the 14-time champions last year before lifting its first European Cup trophy.

Madrid will host the first leg on April 9. The second leg is April 17 in England.

The other quarterfinal matchups are Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona, Arsenal against Bayern Munich, and Atletico Madrid against Borussia Dortmund.

EUROPA LEAGUE: Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen were kept apart in the quarterfinals and can meet only if they reach a final that would be heavy with storylines for their standout coaches.

Advertisement

Liverpool was paired with Atalanta, while Bundesliga leader Leverkusen was drawn against West Ham.

Liverpool Coach Jürgen Klopp announced in January that he will leave the club at the end of the season. Leverkusen’s Xavi Alonso is widely seen as a leading candidate to replace Klopp and return to Liverpool where, as a creative midfielder, he helped win the “Miracle of Istanbul” final of the Champions League in 2005.

ENGLAND: A top-of-the table English Women’s Soccer League game between Arsenal and Chelsea with a crowd of nearly 33,000 had a 30-minute delay kickoff because the teams had matching socks.

Arsenal had to buy black socks at the Chelsea team store in the stadium, then used tape to hide the Chelsea and Nike logos. Arsenal’s kit is made by Adidas.

HOCKEY

NHL: The New York Rangers agreed to terms with Swedish goaltender Hugo Ollas on a two-year, entry-level contract.

Advertisement

Ollas, 21, appeared in 21 games for Merrimack College this season, posting a 2.84 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. He played three seasons for the Warriors.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Success in the NBA’s in-season tournament could factor into playoff tiebreakers as early as next season, the league told its teams in a memo following meetings with the competition committee.

In the same briefing, the league said it has not ordered that fewer fouls be called in an effort to reduce scoring. Fouls, points and free-throw attempts per game have all dropped significantly since the All-Star break. Entering Friday, scoring was down 3.5% and free-throw attempts were down by about 12.6% since pre-break numbers.

The tournament change being discussed – but not finalized yet – calls for “Round of NBA Cup Advancement” to become the first playoff tiebreaker, according to the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

GOLF

PGA: Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott said the player directors on the PGA Tour board are being encouraged to meet with the Saudi Arabia wealth fund leader behind LIV Golf, a sign that could spark talks of an investment.

Golfweek reported Friday evening a meeting could happen as soon as Monday, the day after The Players Championship. It cited two sources who said it was unclear if Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Public Investment Fund, had committed to the meeting.

Scott and Spieth are player directors along with Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson and Peter Malnati.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous