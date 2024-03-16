In photos: Portland Bike Party holds a St. Patrick’s Day outing
About 75 people of all ages pedaled the 5.5-mile St. Patrick's Day course, beginning at Thomas Knight Park and continuing to Willard Beach for a customary dance stop before looping back.
About 75 cyclists ride on a narrow pathway alongside Willard Beach at Southern Maine Community College on Saturday as part of Portland Bike Party’s St. Patrick’s Day outing. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
A cyclist in a green wig pops a wheelie while riding through Ferry Village in South Portland. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Cyclists take a dance break at Southern Maine Community College. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Theodore Bouchard, 4, of Portland, dances with shamrocks on his head. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Zed Lyons and Emily Thunberg sport green party hats on their bike helmets while dancing during Portland Bike Party’s monthly outing. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Jeff Phelps, of Buxton, spins a hoop during a dance break on Saturday as part of Portland Bike Party’s St. Patrick’s Day outing. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Jesse Abbruzzese, one of Portland Bike Party’s organizers, performs the worm during a dance break in the group’s 5.5-mile ride through South Portland. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Jonathan Bouchard, of Portland, spins his 4-year-old son Theodore during Portland Bike Party’s dance break. The monthly rides date back to 2009 when cyclists would gather on First Fridays in downtown Portland. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Kathy Robie, of Freeport, hoops during Portland Bike Party’s dance break. During the pandemic, the gatherings evolved into 5-to-10 mile rides throughout Greater Portland, mostly at night, on the third Friday of each month. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Cyclists ride on a narrow pathway alongside Willard Beach at Southern Maine Community College. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
The cyclists, and a furry friend, pause at a stop sign during Portland Bike Party’s St. Patrick’s Day outing. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Elias Carlston, an organizer of Portland Bike Party, rides through the Southern Maine Community College campus on Saturday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
The cyclists navigate the roundabout in Knightville. Dance music blares from speakers and riders are encouraged to dress colorfully. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Cyclists park their bikes near Willard Beach. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer