BURLINGTON, Vt. — Shamir Bogues scored 15 points, TJ Long added 14, and top-seeded Vermont beat No. 2 seed UMass Lowell 66-61 on Saturday to clinch its third straight America East title and secure a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Vermont (28-6) has won six of the last eight America East championships, 12 overall since 2003. The River Hawks (22-10) were searching for their first-ever NCAA Tournament bid in 11 seasons at the Division I level.

Four players finished in double figures for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney scored 12 points and Nick Fiorillo of Scarborough had 11 for.

Cam Morris III led the River Hawks with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Bogues and Long each survived foul trouble, as Long picked up his fourth foul with 10:19 left and Bogues got his fourth with 4:41 to go.

Bogues made a pair of free throws with 11:25 left to put Vermont ahead for good, 44-43. Long and Fiorillo followed with 3-pointers on successive possessions.

After a 3-for-15 shooting performance from 3-point range before the halftime break, Vermont made 5 of 10 in the second half.

WISCONSIN 76, (3) PURDUE 75: Max Klesmit made a runner in the lane with 4.8 seconds to play in overtime, and the Badgers (22-12) beat the top-seeded Boilermakers (29-4) for a spot in the Big Ten championship game in Minneapolis.

Klesmit’s clutch shot followed his teammate Chucky Hepburn’s in regulation. Hepburn sank a layup as time expired to force overtime.

Hepburn finished with 22 points. AJ Storr scored 20, and Klesmit had 12 for fifth-seeded Wisconsin..

Zach Edey led Purdue with 28 points and 11 rebounds. He surpassed Rick Mount’s school record of 2,323 career points (1967-70) with about seven minutes remaining in the second half.

(12) AUBURN 73, MISSISSIPPI STATE 66: Dylan Cardwell scored his only points on consecutive dunks in the final minutes as the Tigers (26-7) held off the Bulldogs (21-13) to reach the Southeastern Conference championship game in Nashville, Tennessee.

With the SEC’s top three seeds already eliminated, that left a wide-open path for Auburn to win the event for the first time since 2019. The Tigers are in the title game for the fifth time in program history.

They will play Texas A&M or Florida on Sunday.

Chad Baker-Mazara led five Tigers in double figures with 14 points. Denver Jones and Jaylin Williams each added 13. Johni Broome and Tre Donaldson had 10 apiece.

Josh Hubbard scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half for Mississippi State.

