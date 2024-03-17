HOCKEY

Adam Mechura scored a pair of goals, Fedor Gordeev had a goal and two assists, and the Maine Mariners earned their fourth straight ECHL win Sunday, 6-3 over the Reading Royals at Cross Insurance Arena.

Alex Kile, Owen Pederson and Zach Malatesta also scored, and Brad Arvanitis made 31 saves as the Mariners moved into the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: JD Davison had 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and DJ Steward scored 24 points for his eighth straight 20-point game, leading the Maine Celtics to a 106-101 win over the Greensboro Swarm at the Portland Expo.

Maine (18-12) built a 58-35 halftime lead, limiting the Swarm to 29.7% shooting. Greensboro drew close with a 14-0 run starting late in the third quarter, but Drew Peterson helped put the game away down the stretch and finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a career-high three blocks and two steals.

R.J. Hunter, a former member of the Boston Celtics and Maine Red Claws, led Greensboro (14-15) with 22 points and five assists.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Trevor Story, Connor Wong and Rafael Devers homered during a nine-run first inning, and the Boston Red Sox pounded the New York Yankees, 12-6, in Fort Myers, Florida.

Story and Wilyer Abreu each finished with three RBI. Tanner Houck started and allowed four hits and two runs in 3 2/3 innings, striking out four while walking one.

TENNIS

BNP PARIBAS OPEN: Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (5), 6-1 for the second straight year in the final at Indian Wells, California, earning his first title since winning Wimbledon last year.

Iga Swiatek beat Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 in just over an hour to win the women’s title. Swiatek lost just 21 games in six matches during the 12-day tournament.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Forward Josh Sargent and midfielder Luca de La Torre will miss the final four of the CONCACAF Nations League because of injuries and were replaced on the roster by winger Brenden Aaronson and forward Haji Wright.

Sargent injured his right ankle Saturday after scoring his 13th goal in 18 league games for Norwich at Stoke in England’s second-tier League Championship. De La Torre didn’t dress for Celta Vigo’s La Liga match at Sevilla on Sunday, and the Spanish team said he had discomfort in his left thigh.

MLS: Luciano Acosta notched an assist and his first goal of the season to spark FC Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England (0-4) fell behind 2-0 early in the second half before Giacomo Vrioni buried a left-footed shot from outside the box in the 62nd minute.

ENGLAND: Amad scored in stoppage time of extra time to send Manchester United into the semifinals of the FA Cup with a dramatic 4-3 win against visiting Liverpool.

Liverpool led late in regulation, and again in overtime. Antony leveled for United in the 87th. Harvey Elliott restored Liverpool’s lead in the 105th minute, but Marcus Rashford tied it again seven minutes later.

United was later drawn against second-tier Coventry in the semifinals. Defending champion Manchester City will play Chelsea, which beat Leicester 4-2 earlier Sunday.

• Aston Villa moved three points clear of Tottenham in the race for fourth place in the Premier League as it played to a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

ITALY: Christian Pulisic scored for the fourth straight game to help AC Milan to a 3-1 win at relegation-threatened Hellas Verona.

The American star now has 12 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions in his first season with Milan. His previous best tally was 11 in the 2019-20 campaign at Chelsea.

Milan moved three points clear of Juventus for second place in Serie A. The Rossoneri are 14 points behind rival Inter Milan, which tied Napoli, 1-1.

GERMANY: Patrik Schick scored his first Bundesliga goal in three months as Bayer Leverkusen won at Freiburg, 3-2, to stay 10 points clear of Bayern Munich with eight rounds remaining.

SKIING

NORDIC: Sophia Laukli of Yarmouth ended her World Cup season with a 17th-place finish in a 20-kilometer freestyle mass start race in Falun, Sweden – 34.2 seconds behind teammate Jessie Diggins, who clinched her second overall title with a victory.

Laukli, who got her first World Cup victory in January, wound up 22nd in the overall standings and 15th in distance events.

ALPINE: Lara Gut-Behrami secured the women’s overall and giant slalom titles by finishing 10th in giant slalom at the World Cup finals in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria.

Her only remaining challenger in both classifications, Federica Brignone, won the race, but that was not enough for the Italian, who could only overtake Gut-Behrami if the Swiss star had finished outside the top 15.

• Timon Haugan held on to his first-run lead to win the men’s slalom at the World Cup finals, giving the Norwegian ski team its first victory of the season.

Haugan beat Manuel Feller, the winner of the discipline season title, by 0.40 seconds. Linus Strasser of Germany was third, 0.44 behind.

