Two of the sugarhouses participating in Maine Maple Sunday Weekend this year are in Cornish: Pingree Maple Products and Highland Farms Sugar Works & Dairy. Located along the Saco River near the New Hampshire border and settled in the 1780s, it’s got the look of a quintessential New England village.

While there, you can hunt for treasures in the town’s several antique and vintage stores along Main Street. These include Cornish Vintage Faire, Libby’s Antiques, Evie’s Downtown and Cornish Trading Co. If you feel the need to fill up on something other than maple treats, you could grab lunch and a drink at Krista’s Restaurant, a cozy, casual place known to have multi-colored paper lanterns hanging from the ceiling, or Bay Haven Lobster Pound, a popular seafood joint that draws crowds from all over in the summer. If you need a place to walk off all the calories from maple treats, take a hike in the 20-acre Jagolinzer Preserve, on Route 25 in Limington, just over the Cornish line.

