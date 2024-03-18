BIDDEFORD — Robert “Bob” Watson, known for his warm smile and adventurous spirit, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2024, at his home in Biddeford, Maine, surrounded by his loving family. He was 79 years old.

Bob was born Robert Randal Watson on June 29, 1944, to Laurel and Gracia Poisson Watson. He attended Biddeford High School, graduating with the class of 1962. During his teenage years, he met Nancy Hutchins and their lifelong journey together began.

After graduating, Bob joined the Navy, proudly serving from 1962 to 1966.

In 1966, Bob married Nancy Hutchins, the love of his life, on April 2. Bob furthered his commitment to serving and protecting his community by graduating from the Maine State Police Academy in 1967.

In the early 1970s, Bob and Nancy embarked on a new adventure. They moved the family to Oxford, Maine, and opened “The Village Pub.” This venture showcased Bob’s entrepreneurial spirit and love for creating welcoming spaces where people could gather and share stories.

In 1978, Bob and his family moved back to Biddeford and he started working at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, where he remained until retirement at age 50. Bob’s diverse interests led him to pursue beauty at the Maine State Academy of Hair Design. He later opened The Yankee Clipper Hair Salon and ventured into shear sharpening and sales, leaving a lasting impact locally.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Bob lived life to the fullest. He and Nancy enjoyed countless adventures, from traveling in their motorhome to cross-country trips on his beloved Gold Wing Motorcycle. As snowbirds, they relished their time in Florida at Lime Tree Park for 18 wonderful years.

Bob’s hobbies were as diverse as his experiences, including hunting, shuffleboard, archery, and poker. His zest for life and infectious laughter brightened the days of all who knew him. Especially at “Happy Hour.”

Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Nancy Hutchins Watson; his daughters Monica Watson, Janis Morin (her husband Gordon), and Elaine Watson (her husband Michael Schroeder); grandchildren Robert Mastriano (his wife Chorelle), Marissa Morin (her wife Camilla), and Grace Jones; brother Richard Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Laurel and Gracia Poisson Watson.

A Celebration of Bob’s life will be held on his 80th birthday, June 29, 2024, at his home on Oak Ridge Road in

Biddeford, Maine. Details will be shared closer to the date.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Beacon Hospice, especially to Josh and Jen for their compassionate care and support during Bob’s final months.

In honoring Bob’s love for life, let us celebrate the legacy of a man who touched the hearts of many and brought joy to all who knew him. Bob’s laughter will echo in our memories forever, and his spirit will continue to guide us on our own journeys.

