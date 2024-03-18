The third annual Resurgam Music & Arts Festival, presented by the Maine Academy of Modern Music in partnership with Portland-based pizza chain Otto, will take place Sunday, June 9, outside of Ocean Gateway in Portland.
The event centers around live music performances, and admission is free. Last year’s festival attracted more than 7,000 attendees and featured more than 60 acts and 40 vendors and local businesses.
