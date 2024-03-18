You can strike up some fun for less cash if you know when to head to Bayside Bowl in Portland or Broadway Bowl in South Portland.
From 3-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday, walk-in bowling is half price, which means the hourly rate drops from $35 to $17.50 ($40 to $20 on Friday). Plus, you can pair your spares with domestic bottles of beer for $3.
Bayside Bowl is at 58 Alder St. and Broadway Bowl is at 725 Broadway.
