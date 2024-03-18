Art in Bloom

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $20, $18 seniors and students 22 and older, free for 21 and under, free all day on Thursday and from 4-8 p.m. on Friday. portlandmuseum.org

Art in Bloom is an annual exhibit that features floral arrangements placed by the works of art that inspired them, making for a multi-sensory experience for all those who walk through it. The festivities include a Thursday performance by Portland Symphony Orchestra, art activities for kids on Saturday, and a Sunday jazz brunch. Best of all, the site and smell of the exquisite flower designs will instill a sense of hope and renewal as Maine welcomes the arrival of spring.

Bach Birthday Bash

7 p.m. Friday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $33 or pay what you choose. porttix.com

The music of Johann Sebastian Bach, who was born in March of 1685, will be celebrated with a concert in Portland on the day after his birthday. The Bach Birthday Bash will leave listeners understanding why his music is still so revered as Portland municipal organist James Kennerley performs several Bach compositions on the Kotzschmar Organ. If you can’t make the show in person, it will be available digitally on March 29.

Maine Oystah Palooza

5 p.m. Friday. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland, $19.96 in advance, $20.85 day of event. eventbrite.com

If you love oysters and live music, you won’t want to miss Maine Oystah Palooza, which packs a whole lot of both things into a Friday night event. Oysters will be available from Mr. Tuna, Highroller Lobster Co., Jolie Rogers Raw Bar, Love Point Oysters, Maine Oyster Company and Ferda Farms. While you’re slurping, your ears will be treated to the sounds of Dave Gutter and the Salty Boys, King Kyote and Oystah Guy, along with DJ sets by Keystone.

Blue October

8 p.m. Sunday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $33.50 to $99.50. statetheatreportland.com

Blue October, a Platinum-certified rock band from Texas, is closing in on its 30th anniversary and has released 11 studio albums and five live ones. In 2006, the track “Hate Me,” which features an actual voicemail message from lead singer Justin Furstenfeld’s mother, reached the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart. “Spinning The Truth Around (Part II),” with the impassioned tune “All I See Is You,” was released last fall.

ChopTails 2024

5 p.m. Monday, March 25. Batson River Brewing & Distilling, 82 Hanover St., Portland, $85, $1,000 for VIP table. eventbrite.com

Make it a marvelous Monday by having a fancy night out in Portland that will benefit Maine Needs, a nonprofit that provides necessities to Mainers. ChopTails is a cocktail competition that pits five local bartenders against one another. In the first round, they’ll have 15 minutes to whip up something fabulous using a basket of ingredients. Round 2 centers on creativity, and voting by judges and the crowd will determine the winners. Every attendee is also a winner, as drinks, charcuterie boards and passed snacks will be plentiful.

