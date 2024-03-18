Yarmouth Water District will be replacing water mains on Route 88 from Main Street to Princes Point Road beginning in mid-April and lasting through the summer.

Temporary water mains and services will be used throughout the project to minimize water service interruptions, but some interruptions may be needed. Traffic delays should be expectged and residents are asked to plan accordingly and drive slowly to avoid collisions. The town will also be doing sidewalk work in this area at the same time.

The water mains, placed in 1956, are being replaced because they have reached the end of their life cycle. Previous multiple repairs have caused unplanned shutdowns and interruptions in water service, and water quality issues in the area.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: