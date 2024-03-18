A Yarmouth High School team students won their regional competition for the National Science Bowl this month and will compete next month in the national finals in Washington, D.C.

The National Science Bowl, organized by the U.S. Department of Energy, brings together middle and high school students from across the country to compete to solve technical problems and answer questions on a range of scientific subjects.

“Every year this competition brings together some of the most remarkable and inspiring students from across America,” Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, director of the DOE’s Office of Science said in a prepared statement. “I would like to congratulate Yarmouth High School as they advance to the National Finals.”

Yarmouth High School will receive $5,000 for is math and science departments.

