BIDDEFORD/SACO — Four students from the Biddeford Regional Center of Technology placed in the State SkillsUSA Competition March 15. Gold medalists included Biddeford High School students Anthony Thy and Iainn Parker for Cyber Security and Robert Stetson for Electrical Construction Wiring Knowledge. Silver medalists included Thornton Academy student Forest Hanvey for Computer Information Service.

SkillsUSA is a national organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of skilled professionals by providing opportunities for skill development, leadership training, and professional growth in over 70 different areas according to a school press release. This year, 18 BRCOT students participated in the annual technical standards competition for students preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.

“The competitions could be considered equivalent to the State Math Meet for the Career and Technical Education community, and we were delighted to have 18 students showcase their knowledge. To compete was an achievement, to take home the Gold and Silver medals in Cyber Security, Electrical Construction Wiring Knowledge, and Computer Information Service is a testament to the caliber of students and instruction in CTE programs,” said BRCOT Director Paulette Bonneau .

The students represented seven BRCOT programs: Automotive Technology, Auto Body and Collision, Computer Technology, Health and Medical Science, Plumbing and Heating, Electrical Construction, and Welding. They competed as teams or as individuals in 13 events.

“It was a fun competition, said Gold Medalist Iainn Parker. “It encourages people to take paths that are not necessarily standard, but ones they get more reward from.”

With their first-place finish, the gold medalists have qualified to compete in the annual National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, June 24-28. The individuals need to raise $7,000 to travel to Georgia and will be organizing fundraising events to cover the cost of the trip.

“The test was difficult, but I felt well prepared,” said Gold Medalist Robert Stetson. I had a really good time being with a lot of people doing the same thing or going into a trade in general. It was a good experience, and I made new friends I wasn’t going to make before.”

Beyond technical proficiency, SkillsUSA places a strong emphasis on leadership development and professional growth. Students have the opportunity to participate in leadership conferences, community service projects, and career exploration activities, empowering them to become confident and capable leaders in their industries.

Applications are now being accepted for the Biddeford Regional Center of Technology programs. For course offerings, visit https://www.biddefordschools.me/o/brct.

