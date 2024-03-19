Regarding the proposed development at the former Gorham Country Club, it would appear that members of the town’s boards are unaware of Churchill’s saying, “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

South Woods once had a gang septic system that failed. That failure required the sewer system now there. To allow the phasing in of a sewer system only asks for trouble. Should the development of the area flounder before the phase earmarked for sewer and water extension, the town would most likely be left holding the bag.

This type of development should require that all infrastructure be in place before any building permits are issued.

Wake up, Gorham.

Richard Foley

Gorham

