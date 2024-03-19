AUGUSTA — Former State Senator Susan Deschambault of Biddeford was recently inducted into the Franco-American Hall of Fame, as was Biddefored resident Donal Bisson.. The Franco-American Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place in the in the Hall of Flags March 12.

“It is with great pride and honor that I celebrate Monsieur Donald Bisson,” said Sen. Henry Ingwersen, D-Arundel. “His leadership and advocacy with the Biddeford Food Pantry exemplifies the best of Franco-American heritage. I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Donald on his induction into the Maine Franco-American Hall of Fame. Donald is a testament to the strength and spirit of our community!”

Franco-American Day is an opportunity for Maine legislators to celebrate Maine’s history and heritage of Francophone culture. The Senate session was led by Senate Chair of the nonpartisan Franco-American Caucus, Sen. Mark Lawrence, who served as President Pro Tempore. The singing of the National Anthem was preceded by the singing of “La Marseillaise” and “O Canada.”

Deschambault offered the morning prayer in the Senate chamber as part of Franco-American Day at the State House.

