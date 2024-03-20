BOSTON — At some point presumably Pat Maroon will be healthy enough to play for the Bruins. Until that point, Justin Brazeau has a head start.

It’s possible Coach Jim Montgomery will find a lineup that can have both Brazeau and Maroon in it. But realistically both the veteran with three Stanley Cups who the Bruins acquired at the trade deadline and the rookie with 11 career games are both, big-bodied grinder fourth-line right wings. They’re too slow to play together and neither is likely to push James van Riemsdyk or Trent Frederic out of the lineup.

Maroon is officially week-to-week after back surgery. There’s no timetable for his return.

Brazeau, 26, who battled his way from undrafted player through 264 minor league games in the ECHL and the AHL, has been a terrific story for the Bruins. He played 18 games for the Maine Mariners in the 2021-22 season.

But he’s playing every day trying to build a body of work and trust from the coaching staff that could help him keep his job whenever Maroon does return.

“For me, every game is a tryout,” Brazeau said. “I’ve got to keep playing the right way, doing the right things to hopefully earn another game.”

Tuesday’s effort was likely to help. On a team that sometimes doesn’t shoot enough, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound rookie took six shots and two of them went in on the power play.

“I’m getting more confidence every game I play,” he said. “The game slows down when you get that confidence and you can make more plays with pucks.”

Brazeau has provided the Bruins with a physical presence they’d been lacking. In 13 games, he’s got three goals, an assist and is plus-3. Montgomery compared his style to a Hall of Famer

“I remember in training camp saying he’s a poor man’s Dave Andreychuk,” Montgomery said. “He seems to get to every puck below the goal line and make subtle, smart plays and he has a nice touch. I’m glad he got rewarded. He’s been playing a lot better than his stats are showing. We’re really happy with how well he’s playing in all three zones.

“He’s been very consistent. There was only one game where I was not happy with his play to the standard that he’s shown us.”

The only guy to score more than Brazeau did on Tuesday was impressed.

“He’s been playing unbelievable since he got up here. He’s strong on the puck. He makes great plays,” said David Pastrnak, who scored three goals against Ottawa. “He’s obviously a big body. It’s hard to take the puck way from him. On the (power play) he’s hard around the net and he keeps getting rewarded.”

MICHAEL DiPIETRO earned himself an extension with the Bruins when they announced they signed the goalie to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal carries a $775,000 cap hit and runs through the 2024-25 NHL season.

DiPietro has not played in an NHL game for the Bruins, and is in his first full season in Providence. The 24-year-old has played well in Providence, amassing a 17-8-4 record in 26 games with a .917 save percentage and 2.52 goals-against average.

Originally drafted in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Canucks, DiPietro was traded to the Bruins in October 2022 in a deal that sent Jack Studnicka to Vancouver. Studnicka, once considered a top prospect in Boston, was traded to the San Jose Sharks in December.

DiPietro appeared in three NHL games for the Canucks over the course of three seasons. He allowed 11 goals in those three starts, including seven in his NHL debut. He has an 0-2-0 record.

The Bruins are pretty set at the goalie position with Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. But having adequate depth is never a bad thing. Boston also has Brandon Bussi in Providence, who has a 19-9-3 record with a 2.63 GAA and .913 save percentage.

Through 101 AHL games, DiPietro’s record is 57-33-6-5 with a 2.76 GAA and .909 save percentage.

