South Maine Community College announced last week that Maine Gov. Janet Mills will serve as its commencement speaker at the 2024 graduation ceremony. South Maine Community College’s commencement is scheduled to take place at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Sunday, May 19, starting at 2 p.m.

According to a March 15 press release, as part of her remarks, Mills is expected to speak to the success of Maine’s Free College Scholarship program. The Free College Scholarship, an initiative proposed by Mills and implemented under her leadership, has played a role in expanding access to higher education for students across the state.

“In just two short years, our tuition-free community college initiative has empowered thousands of young people to earn a degree or a certificate and put them on the path to a good-paying job right here in Maine,” said Mills in the email “I look forward to celebrating this year’s SMCC graduating class and the bright futures that await them here in Maine.”

Since the Legislature enacted the Free College Scholarship program in early 2022, 11,543 Free College Scholarship-eligible students have enrolled, surpassing the Mills administration’s target of enrolling 8,000 students by the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

President Kristen Miller of South Maine Community College, expressed her excitement about Mills’ participation in SMCC’s 2024 commencement.

“We are honored to welcome Gov. Janet Mills as our commencement speaker,” she said. “Her commitment to education and advancing opportunities for Maine’s students through her support of Maine’s Free College Scholarship aligns perfectly with SMCC’s mission of transforming lives and communities through education and training while welcoming, preparing, and inspiring all to learn, succeed, and lead.”

Admission to commencement is free and tickets are not required. There is no limit to the number of guests who may attend. Doors open at noon.

There will be interpreters for the deaf and hard of hearing at the ceremony. Cross Insurance Arena has clearly marked seating available to accommodate graduates’ guests with disabilities. Should guests require ADA seating, it is recommend to arrive early, as guest seating cannot be reserved.

For more information, visit www.smccme.edu/academics/commencement/ for more information.

SMAA announces spring classes

The Southern Maine Agency on Aging announced its spring classes of A Matter of Balance and Tai Chi. The classes are designed to enrich the quality of life for adults 60 and older by improving their physical wellness and self-confidence.

A Matter of Balance is a falls prevention class designed to help participants increase physical activity, make home safety improvements, and empowers participants to take charge of managing their health.

Tai Chi classes use gentle movements, combining exercise and mental strength to improve mobility, breathing, and relaxation in ways that help participants feel greater control over their daily life. Both of the classes are a safe way for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy life and meet new friends.

A Matter of Balance classes meet twice a week for four weeks, and Tai Chi classes meet twice a week for 10 weeks. Attendance of all classes is encouraged. Many of the classes fill quickly, but there is still time to register for the following dates and locations:

A Matter of Balance

Old Orchard Beach’s Libby Memorial Library

May 16 – June 7

Portland’s Bayview Heights

April 17 – May 13

Westbrook Community Center

April 9 – May 3

Tai Chi

Scarborough Community Services

April 9 – June 13

Westbrook’s St. Hyacinth Church

April 8 – June 24

Deepening (virtual class)

April 2 – June 6

Preregistration for all classes is required, as class sizes are limited. To register and for class days and times, visit www.smaaa.org/events.html.

For more information, contact the Agewell team at 207-396-6578 or email agewell@smaaa.org.

South Portland to host Green Home and Energy Show

The publisher of Green & Healthy Maine HOMES magazine is happy to present the fourth annual Green Home + Energy Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6 at The Point Community Center in South Portland. Attendees will find exhibitors, an electric vehicle expo, a sustainable landscape expo, nearly 20 workshops included with admission, shopping at the Maine Makers Fair, and more.

According to a March 15 press release, the Green Home + Energy Show is a one-day event that brings together the leaders in Maine’s sustainable home and energy industries — from solar power to heat pumps, air quality to air sealing, and electric vehicles to green home goods. The show will provide attendees with ideas for lowering energy costs and improving health, comfort and sustainability of their homes, whether they are looking to build, buy or enhance an existing property.

Included with admission is the opportunity to attend nearly 20 workshops on a wide range of home energy, efficiency and landscape topics. A full list of workshops is available at greenmainehomes.com/show-workshops.

The electric vehicle expo takes place from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to talk with owners and test drive a variety of EV models. New this year, the event will include a sustainable landscaping expo where visitors can meet and learn from businesses that prioritize eco-friendly landscaping practices.

Food trucks will include The Pink Waffle, Totally Awesome Vegan Food Truck, and Tacos del Seoul.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Student admission is free with a valid student ID. For more information or tickets, visit www.greenmainehomes.com/show-2024.

Ticket sales benefit Wild Seed Project, a nonprofit organization that builds awareness of the vital importance of native plants and provides all people with the tools to restore biodiversity in their own communities.

Steinbrick to attend Naval Academy

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) announced on March 14 that Cape Elizabeth High School senior David M. Steinbrick, Jr. has accepted an offer to attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Pingree nominated Steinbrick to the Academy in December.

“Acceptance to a U.S. service academy is extremely competitive and reflects highly on a student’s scholarship, community service, and character,” said Pingree in a news release. “Along with all the other Maine students I nominated, David has demonstrated an incredible commitment to serving the country and a maturity well beyond his years. I’m very proud that he was accepted to the Naval Academy and wish him the very best in his time there.”

“My interest in attending the United States Naval Academy is rooted in my family’s tradition of military service to our country and others,” Steinbrick wrote in his letter requesting a nomination. “Through several visits as a prospective member of the Navy swim team, I have learned about the history, tradition, and excellence of the Naval Academy. These visits solidified my desire to be a part of this institution. Additionally, I enjoy the challenge of leading and inspiring people and the reward of succeeding as a team. These qualities provide a strong foundation for growing into a leadership role within the swim team, Academy, and Naval Service.”

Steinbrick, whose parents are Laurie and David Steinbrick, is captain of the Cape Elizabeth High School swim team.

To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, applicants must be nominated by an authorized nominating source, which includes members of Congress.

Casco Bay Community Grant awards announced

Casco Bay Estuary Partnership (CBEP) announced its 2024 Casco Bay Community Grants awards. The Community Grants program supports new partnerships and innovative projects that engage communities with Casco Bay and its watershed. CBEP received 10 proposals totaling over $65,000 from schools, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations and community groups.

CBEP awarded nearly $34,000 to ten recipients, for the following projects throughout the Casco Bay Watershed:

Cape Elizabeth Land Trust (CELT), “Advancing Technology for Watershed Education” CELT will purchase three high quality microscopes, as well as provide a hands-on educational experience on the topic of water quality monitoring for Cape Elizabeth Middle School 6th grade students.

Cumberland County Soil & Water Conservation District (CCSWCD), “Coastal Watershed Model and Educational Kits.” CCSWCD will purchase Coastal Watershed Model, Stream Erosion and Deposition, and Shoreline Erosion lesson kits, which will be used in classrooms and at community outreach events around Cumberland County.

Downeast Institute (DEI), “Continuing Clam Recruitment Monitoring Network in Casco Bay.” DEI will work with clammers and local resource managers in Phippsburg and other sites to collect and share data on commercial shellfish recruitment through the Maine Shellfish Recruitment Monitoring Network.

Friends of Presumpscot River (FOPR), “Knowing the Flow: Discovering the River to Which We Belong.” Funds will allow FOPR to continue to increase the number of experiential educational programs offered to school and community partners, and program expansion to Gorham and Windham school districts.

Harpswell Heritage Land Trust (HHLT), “Climate Resilience for the Harpswell Community.” HHLT is organizing a series of four intergenerational programs on climate resilience themes, including an informational speaker event, an outdoor family event, an arts-based event, and a community gathering.

Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, “Community Clam Education in Phippsburg.” KELT will run an educational series called “SALTY” (Sea Animal Life for Tomorrow’s Youth) to Phippsburg students to enrich their understanding of marine life and to modernize the curriculum to align with new teaching standards.

Maine Island Trail Association (MITA), “Storm Stewardship 2024.” MITA will engage volunteers from non-profits, youth programs, workplace groups and members of the public in storm damage stewardship efforts on sites in Casco Bay.

Presumpscot Regional Land Trust (PRLT), “Alewife Migration, Education and Outreach.” PRLT plans to develop a professional-grade video and one-page guide on alewife and their migration, and share this resource with communities via schools, public libraries, and other venues.

Quahog Bay Conservancy (QBC), “Harpswell, ME Storm Remediation and Marine Debris Awareness.” QBC will organize a series of volunteer-based storm clean-up events and create and distribute educational materials focused on marine debris and microplastics.

Town of Yarmouth, “Rewild Yarmouth: Targeted Outreach to Promote Sustainable Landscaping.” The Town of Yarmouth will produce outreach material encouraging residents to adopt sustainable landscaping practices to protect water quality of the Royal River watershed and Casco Bay.

For more information on all CBEP grant programs, visit www.cascobayestuary.org/about-us/grant-opportunities/.

