Speers Gallery at the Kennebunk Free Library will present an exhibit, “What Friendship Looks Like in Fabric,” by the Creative Eight Quilters. The exhibit runs April 1-30, and the public is invited to a reception on Tuesday, April 9 from 6-7:30 p.m.

The Creative Eight Quilters, according to a March 14 news release, started out as a small group of friends sewing together and learning from each other while sharing laughter, sadness, and the occasional trip to the fabric shop. The group grew from four original members to eight current members: Eleanor Dickens, Joan Emerson, Jean Irvine, Jane Lovejoy, Judy Morrison, Iola Santerre, Stella Santerre and Pat Towne. Members live in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Biddeford.

According to the press release, “Wednesday is their favorite day of the week because they know they will be sewing together. Although the group has changed membership over the years, the group values the friendship and camaraderie that comes with sharing works in progress and sharing their lives with each other. Each quilter brings their own specialty to the group which includes machine long arm quilting, hand quilting, applique, machine piecing and embroidery to their works of art. The diversity of quilts runs from traditional quilts to contemporary quilts.”

The group has created many quilts and other creations for various organizations in York County and beyond.

“Whether they are making charity quilts, table runners, purses, or any of the many things they make, they know they can count on each other,” the email said. “They share food, fabric and love. Not just a group of friends, they have grown into a wonderful family.”

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from April 1-30 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Advertisement

May Day planning continues in Kennebunk

Planning for Kennebunk’s annual May Day Festival continues. The downtown event will be held on Saturday, May 4, with events at the Waterhouse Center, Brick Store Museum, Kennebunk Free Library, Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Park and more.

Duffy’s Tavern & Grill will once again host a pancake breakfast. The parade will feature many favorites such as Dunlap Highland Band, Gym Dandies, Shriners, local school bands, floats and more.

For more information, contact Linda Johnson at ljohnson@kennebunkmaine.us or visit www.kennebunkmaine.us/mayday.

Church on the Cape lists Holy Week services

The Church on the Cape, located at 3 Langsford Road in Kennebunkport, will have midday devotional services during Holy Week, Monday through Friday March 25-29. At noon each day, the Rev. Sammie Maxwell will present Lenten Scripture with a short commentary.

Advertisement

On Friday evening March 29, there will be a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. Additional Lenten Scripture readings will be interspersed with several musical selections performed by the church choir, the Song Sisters Trio, and guest soloists. Easter Sunday morning there will be a sunrise service at 6 a.m. at the pier, on the rocks at the lower end of Pier Road. Back at Church on the Cape, the regular hymn sing will begin at 9:45 a.m. and an Easter service will follow at 10 a.m. More music, more soloists, and for the Postlude, the congregation will be invited to sing along with the choir on the Hallelujah Chorus by Handel.

South Congregational announces Holy Week services

South Congregational Church announced its services and events for Holy Week and Easter:

March 23, 10:30 a.m., Palm and Passion story told in three voices.

March 28, 5:30 p.m., Maundy Thursday simple Tenebrae service. Candles are extinguished as the Passion scriptures are read.

March 29, 2-3:30 p.m., Good Friday open sanctuary. Quiet space for prayer and reflection, images and prayer resources provided.

Advertisement

March 31, 8:30 a.m., Easter morn casual communion on the South Church River Green (weather permitting). Dress appropriately, as participants gather in a circle, welcome the morning, and pass bread and cup to one another to be nourished in joy.

March 31, 10:30 a.m., Festival Easter service with trumpets, organ, choir and the story of new life, wonder and joy.

Astro society plans April 5 meeting

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its next monthly meeting on Friday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. at The New School, 38 York St., Kennebunk. A business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m.

The April meeting agenda includes: Bernie Reim’s “What’s Up for the Month” and “Astro Shorts,” where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations. For newcomers, questions about the club, observing, telescopes, and astronomy in general, will be answered by more-experienced members.

For more information, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Advertisement

Strauss named to Bates dean’s list

Logan Strauss of Kennebunkport, was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall/winter semester ending in December 2023. Strauss is majoring in biology and minoring in chemistry.

Brick Store program features founder

The Brick Store Museum, according to a news release, “is celebrating Women’s History Month with the extraordinary woman who founded the institution during an interactive celebration with storytelling, behind-the-scenes tours, and sweet treats” on Saturday, March 23 from 3-5 p.m.

“The museum was founded in 1936 by artist Edith Barry,” wrote Cynthia Walker, executive director for the Brick Store Museum, in an email. “In March 2024, she would have turned 140 years old. Born in 1884, Edith led a unique life, especially considering women’s lives and positions in society in the early-20th century. Having never married, she traveled the world until the end of her life and painted hundreds of artworks along the way. Edith grew up splitting her time between Montclair, New Jersey, and Kennebunk.”

The event features a one-on-one discussion between Walker and Edith herself (re-enacted) to illustrate the life of Barry; an up-close exploration of Barry’s own artifacts in the museum’s collections (family memorabilia, clothing, travel souvenirs, photographs, and artworks); and complimented by a dessert bar of treats made from Edith’s Cookbook, a real cookbook used by Barry in her home kitchen in the mid-20th century.

Advertisement

This event raises funds to support Barry’s legacy of museum education and access for all. Tickets to the event are $20 for museum members and $25 for general admission. To reserve tickets, call 207-985-4802 or visit brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

Muskie scholarship applicants sought

The Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel are seeking applicants for their Edmund Muskie Democracy in Action $1,000 scholarship. The award is given to a student residing in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, or Arundel who is a senior during the school year in which they apply.

Applicants must have been accepted, and can confirm their attendance at, a certified training program or an accredited two- or four-year college or university. Financial need is not a criterion.

The winner will best exemplify the spirit of civic engagement – how they have worked to make a difference in their school and community through political and non-political actions. Applications, which include writing an essay describing their civic engagement, can be requested by emailing dkascholarship@gmail.com, and must be returned to that email address by midnight, April 23, 2024.

Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel executive committee members and members of the scholarship committee and their families are not eligible. The executive committee of the Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel may elect to award one or more scholarships each year.

Advertisement

Legion Post schedules meetings

American Legion Webber Lefebvre Post 74 in Kennebunk holds meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Legion Post 74 is located at 15 Water St.

Legion Post 74 is looking for new members. The Post participates in the May Day and Memorial Day parades, flag

retirement ceremonies with the Boy Scouts, furnishes a scholarship to the high school and participates in many other local activities and charities.

Travis Mills Foundation to host Vietnam-era veterans breakfast

The Travis Mills Foundation will ‘Welcome Home’ Vietnam-era veterans with its annual Vietnam-Era Veterans Breakfast, 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Augusta Civic Center. The event is free, but veterans must sign up for tickets at

https://give.classy.org/vietnameraveteransbreakfast. Each veteran is welcomed to bring one guest.

According to a news release, Vietnam-era veterans hold a special place in the heart of U.S. Army SSG (Ret.) Travis Mills. “This is your day,” Mills said at last year’s breakfast. “I have all my staff here from the foundation putting

this on and they’re all here for you. This day is for you. You deserved it and didn’t get it and I’m going to

make sure that we all acknowledge you for every year to come for all that you have done.”

Advertisement

In addition to breakfast, the event will include military presentations, vendors, music and more.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day will be held on March 29 and was recognized as an annual

holiday in 2017. March 29, 1973, is the day that the last of the troops in Vietnam were withdrawn.

In addition to the breakfast, the Travis Mills Foundation Veterans Retreat hosts up to eight Vietnam-era

veterans from Maine for an abbreviated program week, where they stay at the retreat with a guest and enjoy a variety of activities.

“If you’re a Vietnam-era veteran, please consider joining us,” said Heather Hemphill, executive director of the Travis Mills Foundation. “If you’re the son or daughter of Vietnam-era veteran, please do something special for your parent by being their guest at this event. If you’re the spouse of Vietnam-era veteran and your husband or wife doesn’t think this event is for them, it absolutely is.”

For more information, contact Molly Lovell-Keely, communications and marketing manager, at molly@travismillsfoundation.org or 207-632-7475.

St. David’s announces Holy Week schedule

Advertisement

St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk released its Holy Week schedule:

March 24, Palm Sunday, 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., distribution of palms, holy communion, reading of the passion gospel.

March 28, Maundy Thursday, 5 p.m., children’s Maundy Thursday service; 6 p.m., Agape supper, 6:30 p.m., foot washing, 7 p.m., liturgy of Maundy Thursday.

March 29, Good Friday, noon, stations of the cross, 5 p.m., children’s service, 7 p.m. liturgy of Good Friday.

March 30, Easter Vigil, 7:15 p.m., lighting of the New Fire in Great Hall followed by Easter Vigil liturgy.

March 31, Easter Day, 8 a.m., holy communion with traditional language, 10:30 a.m., holy communion with contemporary

Advertisement

language, hymns, choir.

For more information, call 207-985-3073.

Kennebunkport Historical Society launches Timothy Dietz Memorial Scholarship

The Kennebunkport Historical Society announced the establishment of the Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship in honor of the late Tim Dietz. The scholarship, according to a news release, was “generously funded by donors supporting the historical society, seeks to recognize and support a deserving senior from RSU21 in Kennebunk who embodies the values and passions that were dear to Tim.”

The Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship aims to support students who share Dietz’s commitment to community service, history, art, and giving back. Eligible candidates must be seniors from RSU 21 in Kennebunk and demonstrate active engagement in volunteer work with local organizations.

To be considered for the scholarship, candidates must submit a resume highlighting their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, and volunteer experiences, along with a personal statement outlining their commitment to community service and their love for history and art. Additionally, a letter of recommendation from a teacher, mentor, or community leader who can attest to the candidate’s character and contributions is required.

Advertisement

Applications for the Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship are open until April 23. The recipient will be announced at the annual high school awards ceremony at the end of the scholastic calendar. The award will be presented to the candidate’s college in August for the fall semester and in January for the spring semester. Recipients must reapply following the successful

completion of the first semester.

For more information, or to support the scholarship fund, contact Kristin Lewis Haight, executive director, Kennebunkport Historical Society, at KHaight@kporths.com or 207-967-2751.

Arundel nomination papers available

Nomination papers for the upcoming June 11 municipal election became available at Arundel Town Office beginning Monday, March 4, for the following positions:

Select board- (2) positions for a three-year term.

RSU 21 director- (1) position for a three-year term.

Advertisement

Budget board – (2) positions for a three-year term.

To qualify for a municipal office, a person must be a resident of Arundel, at least 18 years of age and registered to vote in Arundel. A minimum of 25 signatures of registered Arundel voters must be submitted prior to the close of business on April 11, 2024, in order for a candidate’s name to be placed on the June ballot.

For more information, call 207-985-4201, ext. 102 or ext. 109; or stop by the town office during business hours. Business hours are Monday -Thursday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The office is closed noon to 1 p.m.

Arundel Parks and Rec offers concert trip

The Arundel Parks and Recreation Department is offering a senior trip (50 and older) to Merrill Auditorium for a concert featuring the United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus.

The trip is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and covers transportation and admission to the show. The group will stop for lunch after the show. The cost of lunch is not included with purchase of a concert ticket. The maximum capacity for the group is 12.

Advertisement

For more information, contact Jenn at Arundel Parks and Rec at 207-286-9241 or email recreationdirector@arundelmaine.org.

To register, visit http://arundelrec.com.

Concerts in West K! announces spring lineup

The long-running Concerts in West K! series of acoustic music returns for spring 2024 with a line-up of traditional musicians from Canada, Ireland, and the U.S.

On April 28, the duo of harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and guitarist Chris Newman from Ireland will make an appearance in West Kennebunk. Both Ní Chathasaigh and Newman are recognized as virtuosos on their respective instruments; they are among the most highly-regarded Irish traditional musicians playing today. Their concert takes place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, April 28, from 3-5 p.m.

Young Cape Breton fiddler Doug Lamey comes to West Kennebunk for a concert on Sunday, May 19. Lamey has deep roots in Cape Breton music and culture. He is the grandson of legendary fiddler Bill Lamey, one of the pioneers in recorded Cape Breton fiddling. He has recently released his second album, “True North.” Lamey’s concert will take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, May 19, from 3-5 p.m.

Advertisement

Finishing out the spring season will be a concert by Maine fiddler Frank Ferrel and Nova Scotia pianist Kimberley Holmes. Ferrel has contributed to more than two dozen albums, toured Scotland as a featured performer with the Celtic group, The Boys of the Lough, and appeared as a regular featured guest on the NPR radio program “A Prairie Home Companion.” His repertoire includes the full range of fiddle music from the Anglo, Celtic, and French traditions of New England and the Maritimes. He is a member of the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame.

Kimberley Holmes, from Carrolls Corner, Nova Scotia, is one of the most in-demand piano accompanists among Canadian fiddlers. She has toured and recorded with artists such as Graham Townsend, Calvin Vollrath and Richard Wood, and is part of the groups Bb Sisters and Tipsy 3. She and Ferrel recently collaborated on the album, “Snappy Tunes.”

The Farrel and Holmes concert will take place on Wednesday evening, June 12, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

All shows take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk. There is open seating for all concerts on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is by $20 per person donation at the door. For more information, call Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

Kennebunk Land Trust announces 2024 nature walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

Advertisement

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

· April 6 – Oxbow Preserve

· May 4 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· June 1 – Butler Preserve

· July 6 – For All Forever Preserve

Advertisement

· Aug. 3 – Hope Woods

· Sept. 7 – Wonderbrook Park

· Oct. 5 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· Nov. 2 – Butler Preserve

· Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit https://kennebunklandtrust.org/.

Advertisement

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Amateur Radio Society announces meeting dates

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Legion Post 159 announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

Advertisement

April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: