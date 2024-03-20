Sugar houses across Maine are busy preparing for thousands of visitors flocking to sugarhouses for the 41st annual Maine Maple Sunday Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

Participating sugarhouses in the area include: Balsam Ridge in Raymond; Cobbs Hill Sugar House, Portland; Canterbury Maple, Gorham; Coopers Maple Products, Windham; Dunn Family Maple, Buxton; Greene Maple Farm, Sebago; Jo’s Sugarhouse, Gorham; The Lockman Place, Gorham; The Maple Shed, New Gloucester; Merrifield Farm, Gorham; Nash Valley Farm, Windham; Parsons Maple Products, Gorham; Pineland Farm, New Gloucester; Royal River Orchards, New Gloucester; Spiller Country Farm, Gorham; Sweet Williams, Casco; and Waterhouse Family Farm, Hollis Center.

For a complete list and more information about Maple Sunday Weekend locations and hours, go to

mainemapleproducers.com.

