ORONO — Four months ago, the University of Maine men’s hockey team was swept by Boston University in a pair of regular season games. The Black Bears know one thing has to improve when they meet BU again on Friday night in the Hockey East semifinals: The penalty kill.

In losing a pair of one-goal games to Boston University (25-8-2) in November, Maine (23-10-2) allowed four goals in eight power-play chances for the Terriers. All three goals BU scored in the 3-2 win on Nov. 17 came on the power play. In a 5-4 win the following night, the Terriers added another power play goal on three chances.

“In playoffs, special teams are definitely the difference,” said defenseman David Breazeale, a captain and key player on Maine’s penalty kill.

Friday’s game, scheduled for at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden in Boston, is Maine’s first Hockey East semifinal appearance since 2012. A victory would send the Black Bears to the conference championship game for the first time in 12 years, where they’d face the winner of Friday’s first game between UMass and Boston College.

No matter what happens in the Hockey East tournament, Maine awaits Sunday night’s NCAA selection show, where it will find out where and when it will play in its first NCAA tournament in a dozen years.

First, the Black Bears have to keep Boston University’s sensational power play in check. The Terriers’ power play is ranked second in the nation only to Michigan, scoring 27.9% of the time. In Hockey East competition, the Terriers have been even better, spinning power plays into goals 31.9% of the time.

BU freshman Macklin Celebrini, the likely No. 1 pick in June’s NHL draft, leads the Terriers with 11 power play goals. Celebrini was honored Wednesday as Hockey East’s Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Brothers Lane and Quinn Huston each have six power play goals for the Terriers, while Ryan Greene and Shane Lachance each have four.

“They’ve got five guys out there who can score from anywhere,” said forward Thomas Freel, one of Maine’s top penalty killers. “I wouldn’t say there’s one thing in particular we’re really focused on. It’s making sure we’re on the same page and taking away all the options you can.”

For Maine, it starts by staying out of the penalty box. In six of the last seven games, the Black Bears took six or fewer minutes of penalties, including just two minutes in Saturday’s 5-0 win over New Hampshire in the quarterfinals. Over those seven games, Maine surrendered just three power play goals in 21 short-handed situations. On the season, Maine ranked seventh of 11 Hockey East teams in penalty-kill situations.

“With all the talent they have, you’re not going to keep (BU) from getting chances. They get a chance, you need to make a save,” said Maine Coach Ben Barr. “You’ve got to win a faceoff and get (the puck) down. Hopefully you don’t allow them to get comfortable in the zone, so you pressure them before they get in the zone. You need to get another clear or two, and your two minutes are up. Your penalty kill gets some juice and that’s it.”

Both Breazeale and Freel said communication is the key on the penalty kill.

“It’s something maybe we’ve struggled with throughout the season. I think we’re starting to hit our stride. We’ve a lot more comfortable. We’re a lot more confident with who we’re out there with, whatever PK sets we’re in,” Freel said.

Maine also has made a change in net since those games in Novemeber. Freshman Albin Boija has started the last seven games for the Black Bears and will get the start Friday. Boija made his collegiate debut in relief of Victor Ostman in the Nov. 18 game at BU, and made four saves in just over nine minutes of playing time.

“It’s attention to detail,” Breazeale said. “They’re a high-skilled team with a really good power play. I think just locking in, and making sure we understand our responsibilities, and we’re communicating out there on the ice. Taking away their major threats and try to keep things to the outside as much as possible.”

