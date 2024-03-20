Republicans are never going to impeach Joe Biden.

I wish more Republicans would beat that fact into their skulls.

Just as Democrats weren’t able to impeach Donald Trump because they didn’t control the Senate, Republicans are never going to impeach Biden for the same reason.

Biden will never be impeached and MAGA Republicans have already wasted far too much time and energy blustering about it.

It was always a political dead end for the GOP. Now it’s suicidal — a cliff that leads to another disastrous and embarrassing legislative failure for Republicans.

Wanting to impeach Biden at this point is also incredibly stupid. His poll numbers are in the toilet. He’s so obviously inept and demented even his partisan defenders and sycophants in the major liberal media are turning against him.

Why would Republicans ever want him to be replaced?

He’s the worst president in history. If they can’t defeat him in the fall, the party my father brought back from the dead might as well fold its tent and go the way of the Whigs.

I think most sensible Americans are tired of the tit-for-tat impeachment game. I know I am.

But I’m also tired of Republicans’ constantly railing about what they’re against and never telling us what they are for.

Yeah, yeah, if we watch Fox, we know how terrible Biden’s open border, out-of-control spending and foreign policy fiascoes are.

Trump tells us about it all the time. So does Fox and the conservative talk show people.

But most Americans never see or hear about the damage Biden and the Democrats in Washington and our big cities have done to the country in three short years.

It’s time for Republicans to go on offense.

Instead of focusing on Biden’s obvious failures, Republicans need to start telling us what they’re going to do to repair America — and then hammer their message home to the conservative Democrats and independents who need to hear it.

Remember New Gingrich’s brainchild, the “Contract with America”?

That was the Republican Party’s list of promises to voters in the mid-term election of 1994 that ended up giving the GOP control of the Senate and House for the first time in 40 years.

Republicans pledged to remove some regulations, cut taxes and pass a balanced budget amendment — and as soon as they took over Congress, that’s what they set out to do.

The “Contract with America” worked to get Republicans elected because it was clear, simple and specific.

Republicans today have to come up with a similar pledge this year. So where is their contract? What’s the GOP’s plan? Is there one? No one knows.

Republicans need to start telling us — without the usual political platitudes — how they’re going to reverse and repair the Biden administration’s deconstruction of America and make things better for all of us.

I’m not too optimistic.

The last time Republicans tried to do something big they made my taxes go up by removing the deduction for my state taxes. They also failed to fix health care and or immigration — things they’ve been failing at fixing for more than three decades.

The game is on. Both Trump and Biden have the delegates they need to win their nominations.

I don’t know if the Republican Party can actually tell us how they’re going to cut federal spending or fix the border crisis or bring peace to the Middle East and Ukraine.

But I do know that if they want to recapture Congress and the White House and save the country, it’s time to go on offense.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com and follow @reaganworld on Twitter.