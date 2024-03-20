SANFORD – Roland H. Frechette, 94, of Sanford, joined his beloved wife in heaven on Feb. 17, 2024.

Roland was born on July 22, 1929, the son of Albert and Leonie Frechette in Sanford, Maine. Roland attended St. Ignatius High School, where he was a superstar on the basketball court. He was the Salutatorian in his class. Roland worked at General Electric in Somersworth, New Hampshire until his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

﻿Roland was predeceased by his loving wife, Jane Yvonne Cookson Frechette, whom he met at a local dance hall in York, Maine. They wed on May 1, 1954, and shared 67 years of marriage together.

﻿A fixture in Sanford, up until his passing, Roland was the oldest member of the Elks Club and a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer and member of the Sanford Country Club. A fitness buff his entire life, he enjoyed doing acrobatics with his friends Buddy Morin and Albert “Tarz” Bertrand in his youth. Known for his musical talents, beautiful singing voice and amazing harmonica playing, Roland sang in the St. Ignatius choir for years alongside his wife.

﻿His children will always remember him for his amazing magic tricks, his incredible artistry, his wicked sense of humor, his love of music, and his penchant for much talked about yearly Christmas decorations.

﻿In addition to his wife and parents, Roland was also predeceased by his brother, Fernand R. Frechette.

﻿Roland will forever be held in the hearts of his children, Michael Frechette of Los Angeles, Calif., Linda (Paul) Blouin of Augusta, James Frechette of San Francisco, Calif., Janet (Archie) Held of Novato, Calif. and Nancy Belanger of Sanford. Known fondly as “Pep,” he is survived by his beloved grandchildren Jack, Alex and Evan Held, Cole and Samuel Blouin and Ethan Belanger; as well as several nieces and nephews.

﻿A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at St Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford. A private interment with military honors will follow the funeral Mass. Mourners are invited to go directly to the Elks Club in Sanford following services where the family will meet for a memorial luncheon following the interment.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

﻿To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution in Roland’s honor to:

St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105 or at

http://www.stjude.org/donate

