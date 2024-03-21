Stop for school buses

Buxton Police Department reports seeing “too many vehicles not stopping for school buses” while picking up children.

Under Maine law, passing a stopped school bus is a Class E crime and drivers face a minimum $250 fine for a first offense and a mandatory 30-day license suspension for a second offense within three years of the first.

From 2012 to 2021, “there have been 1,110 people killed in school transportation-related crashes – an average of 111 fatalities per year,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Of those fatalities, “19% were school-age children.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: