Street sweeping

Gorham Public Works has started rough street sweeping and will begin scheduled street sweeping as weather permits. The schedule includes all Gorham school property during vacation week April 15-19.

For a street schedule, go to gorham-me.org under “News.”

Updates to the schedule will be made public as soon as the dates are determined. For questions or for more

information, contact Public Works at 222-4950 or email dpw@gorham.me.us.

Earth Day cleanup

An Earth Day weekend cleanup is scheduled for locations around Gorham from 8:30 to 11 a.m. April 21 in advance of Earth Day on the 22nd.

The cleanup will help protect waterways, parks and trails. More information is available at the Municipal Center or through the town’s Conservation Commission.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on March 27, 1974, that Wanda Trynor of Narragansett Street, a Gorham High School graduate, was in Air Force basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Trynor was given a going away party at Odd Fellows Hall.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on March 14 that the U.S. public debt was $34,486,220,026,285.95.

