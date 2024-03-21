Dr. Richard “Dick” Fetzner passed away peacefully on March 1, 2024, surrounded by his family. He spent the last years of his life in his beloved home at Goose Rocks beach in Kennebunkport.

Dick was born on March 22, 1929, in St. Joseph, Missouri, and went on the to have an illustrious career in science, business and education. He grew up in La Grange, Illinois. He attended Augustana College where he earned a BS in geology and the University of Wisconsin Madison where he earned MS and PhD degrees in geology. He later earned a MBA from Drexel University in Philadelphia and attended the Harvard Business School’s executive management program.

Dr. Fetzner began his professional career at Sun Oil Company in Dallas working in their research center. He went on to hold a series on executive management positions, and later served as president and CEO of Sun Exploration and Production overseeing worldwide operations and annual budgets of over one billion dollars. After retiring from Sun, Dr. Fetzner began a teaching career at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California. He served as a dean of the business school and was proud of his efforts helping young people pursue their educational and professional goals. He also spent a year teaching business in Singapore at the National University of Singapore.

Dick was a veteran who served in the US Navy during the Korean War and later was in the Coast Guard Auxiliary in California.

Dick and his wife Reva (Spohr) of 74 years, loved to travel and spent extended time in England, France, China, Singapore and Italy. They always took classes while traveling including courses in history, cooking and art.

Dick was an active athlete wrestling and playing football at Augustana College and later was an avid tennis player. He was a member of various clubs and especially enjoyed belonging to the Kennebunk River Club in Kennebunkport.

Dick is survived by his wife Reva, sons Chuck and Bill Fetzner and daughter Carrie Cottman, along with a brother Bob Fetzner and sister Bonnie Henshaw. He has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Dick was a gentle soul loved by everyone he came in contact with and always put his family first. He will be missed by all who knew him.

