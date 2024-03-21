BASKETBALL

The Maine Celtics grabbed control with a 14-2 run midway through the second quarter and put themselves on the verge of a G League playoff berth by defeating the Westchester Knicks 122-118 in their regular-season home finale Thursday night at the Portland Expo.

Drew Peterson had 23 points to lead six players in double figures for Maine (19-12). Brandon Slater and DJ Steward each scored 21 points, while Jordan Walsh (19 points, 11 rebounds) and JD Davison (17 points, 12 assists) each recorded a double-double.

Duane Washington Jr. paced Westchester (9-21) with 40 points.

Maine can clinch a playoff spot with one win in its last two road games, or a Cleveland loss.

NBA: Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter will be sidelined for an extended period because of a dislocated left shoulder and labral tear.

The team said treatment options are being evaluated and gave no time frame for when Huerter might be able to return.

Sacramento is currently locked in a tight race to avoid the Western Conference play-in tournament, just a half-game ahead of Dallas and Phoenix for sixth place going into Thursday’s games.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Maine Mariners sent forward Austin Albrecht to the Tulsa Oilers before Thursday’s ECHL trade deadline, in exchange for future considerations.

Albrecht, in is second season with the Mariners, had six goals and 15 assists in 44 games this season.

SOCCER

CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: An own goal in the dying moments of regulation gave the United States new life, and second-half substitute Haji Wright scored twice in overtime to give the Americans a 3-1 win over Jamaica in the semifinals at Arlington, Texas.

The U.S. fell behind just 30 seconds into the match, and the Americans rarely threatened despite heavy possession until the final minute of added time, when a corner kick was headed in by a Jamaica defender.

Wright put the U.S. ahead with his two overtime goals, both set up by another sub, Giovanni Reyna.

EURO 2024 QUALIFYING: Israel crashed out of the European Championship qualifying playoffs with a 4-1 loss against Iceland, while Ukraine got two late goals for a stunning 2-1 win at Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Ukraine will now face Iceland on Tuesday in Wroclaw, Poland, with a place at Euro 2024 in Germany at stake.

Poland pushed aside overmatched Estonia 5-1 and next plays at Wales, which won 4-1 against Finland.

Greece scored four in the first half of an easy 5-0 win over Kazakhstan, after Georgia beat Luxembourg, 2-0. Georgia will host Tuesday’s match against Greece.

BRAZIL: Former soccer star Robinho started serving a nine-year prison sentence in his native Brazil, more than 10 years after he was first accused of raping a woman in Italy.

GOLF

PGA: Kevin Streelman had 10 consecutive one-putt greens on his way to a 7-under 64 and a one-shot lead in the Valspar Championship at Palm Harbor, Florida.

Kevin Roy, who lost his PGA Tour card last year and is playing on a sponsor exemption, had eight birdies in his round of 65.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Gavin Green, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Jordan Smith shared the first-round lead at the Singapore Classic after shooting 8-under 64s.

They were a stroke ahead of Ugo Coussard of France and two clear of Andrea Pavon, Grant Forrest, Richard Mansell and Freddy Schott.

FOOTBALL

NFL: A lawsuit accusing the NFL’s disability plan of violating its duty to retired players by routinely denying valid injury claims can proceed to trial on most counts, a federal judge in Maryland has ruled.

The lawsuit, filed last year, accuses officials who oversee the program of bad faith and flagrant violations of federal law. U.S. District Judge Julie R. Rubin said the suit can move forward against the board, but not against Commissioner Roger Goodell or trustees individually, as they were not accused of wrongdoing.

Lawyers for the 10 retired players who signed onto the potential class action called the ruling “a huge win” for those subject to what they called “systemic injustice.”

• The Detroit Lions released Cameron Sutton as authorities continue to search for the defensive back to serve a domestic violence warrant in Florida.

The warrant against the seven-year pro is for domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Anhelina Kalinina saved a match point in the second set and rallied for a 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 victory over former top-ranked player Caroline Wozniacki in the second round.

In men’s action, Canadian hardcourt specialist Felix-Auger Aliassime beat Adam Walton, 7-5, 6-4.

