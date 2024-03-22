‘Anything Goes’ at LRHS

The Lake Region High School Drama Club is presenting Cole Porter’s musical “Anything Goes” March 29 through April 7 at the high school. The show features musical numbers like “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “You’re the Top,” and the title song “Anything Goes.”

Performances take place at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and on April 7. Tickets, available at the door, are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors.

Recycle clothing

Apparel Impact, a veteran-owned company that aims to reduce the amount of textiles that get thrown away by recycling and repurposing clothing, shoes and accessories, has recently set up donation bins at the Food City parking lot at 295 Main St.

Many types of clothing are welcome donations, even if they’re no longer wearable. Sheets, towels, bags and belts are also accepted. To learn more about its mission and see the list of accepted materials, go to apparelimpact.com.

Easter egg hunt

An Easter egg hunt and other activities will be held at the Bridgton Community Center, hosted by Lake Region Vineyard Church, from 1 to 3 p.m. March 30.

The egg hunt will be split into two age groups: one for toddlers and one for older children. The community center will have live music, yard games, crafts, hot cocoa and snacks. Participation is free.

Rotary leadership camp

The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club is sponsoring three local high school sophomores to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp at Camp Hinds in Raymond from June 23 to 26.

Sophomores from Lake Regional High School and homeschooled children can apply for $750 scholarships. The deadline for applications is June 1. The form is at ryla7780.org and completed applications can be mailed to P.O. Box 845, Bridgton, ME 04009, or emailed to LakeRegionRotary@gmail.com.

RYLA is a leadership program designed to empower youth and teach them skills to become better leaders in their schools and communities. Participants from Maine and New Hampshire will take part in workshops and team-building activities centered around Rotary’s motto “service above self.”

Parkinson’s support group

The Lake Region Parkinson’s Group’s next meeting date has changed due to a venue schedule conflict. The group will meet at 10 a.m. April 4 at the Maine Lake Science Center at 51 Willett Road.

Anyone affected by Parkinson’s is welcome to attend and there is no need to register.

