All about barns

Can you tell an English barn from a New England barn? Expert Don Perkins could clue you in.

This Maine author is visiting the New Gloucester Public Library at 6 p.m. Monday, March 25, discussing his book, “The Barns of Maine.” The audience will be able to join in-person or online. A Zoom link will be posted at newgloucesterlibrary.org and on the library’s Facebook page on the day of the event.

A carpenter and woodworker before becoming a freelance writer, Perkins wrote in the introduction of his book that his longtime interest in timber framing was hewn by watching his grandfather’s skillful work pursuing that craft.

Perkins regards barns as symbols of rural community. During his talk, he will examine the structures, origins and evolution of Maine’s barns and the roles they play in people’s lives.

Shaker wool workshop

“Washing, Skirting and Preparing a Freshly Shorn Fleece from the Shakers’ Flock,” featuring Betsey Leslie of Ewes to You Farm in New Gloucester, will be held from 10:30 to 2 p.m. April 30. at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village.

Leslie has been hand processing fleeces for more than 35 years and has developed a process of cold-water washing that allows the lanolin to remain while the dirt washes away.

Professional sheep shearer Jeff Burchstead will handle the sheep and Brother Arnold Hadd will discuss the flock and the fleece of the farm.

Participants of all ages and levels of experience are welcome. Everyone will take home their own full fleece with a sample wash and instructions on how to finish the washing process at home.

To see the list of necessary items to bring and to register, go to maineshakers.com or call 926-4597. Registration costs $180.

Nomination papers

Nomination papers are now available for vacancies on town boards. The Select Board and the school board each have two spots open, and the Water District Board has one. Each position carries a three-year term.

The deadline for returning nomination papers to the Town Office is noon April 12. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Property taxes due

The second payment of real estate and personal property tax bills for 2023-24 is due April 4. Interest will begin to accrue on April 5 on any unpaid balances at a rate of 8% per year.

Contact Deputy Tax Collector Sharlene Myers at 926-4126, ext. 1, with any questions. For service window hours, go to newgloucester.com.

