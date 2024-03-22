NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has opened a formal investigation into illegal gambling and theft allegations involving Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

Mizuhara was let go from the team Wednesday following reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker.

“Major League Baseball has been gathering information since we learned about the allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei (Mizuhara) from the news media,” the commissioner’s office said in a statement Friday. “Earlier today, our Department of Investigations began their formal process investigating the matter.”

Ohtani and the Dodgers were in Seoul, South Korea, for their opening series against the San Diego Padres when reports were published about alleged ties between the 39-year-old Mizuhara and an illegal bookmaker. The teams returned to the U.S. after Thursday night’s game and MLB did not make a public comment until announcing the investigation on Friday.

The IRS confirmed Thursday that Mizuhara and Mathew Bowyer, the alleged illegal bookmaker, are under criminal investigation through the agency’s Los Angeles Field Office. IRS Criminal Investigation spokesperson Scott Villiard said he could not provide additional details.

PROSPECTS: Jackson Holliday’s major league debut with the Baltimore Orioles will have to wait.

The Orioles announced Friday they had reassigned Holliday to their minor league camp, meaning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft won’t start the season in the majors.

Holliday, 20, is the son of former seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday and is regarded as one of baseball’s top overall prospects.

“He’s very, very close,” Orioles General Manager Mike Elias said. “He’s ahead of schedule. He’s done remarkably well. We couldn’t be more excited about his future. You’re talking about the development of a player who has the opportunity to be one of the better, if not the best players in the league. … We feel that this will be in the long-term best interests of everyone involved to allow him to have a little more Triple-A experience for those reasons. I’m sure he’s going to do well.”

Holliday made a strong case to make the major league roster, going 6 for 14 with two homers, six RBI and two steals in Grapefruit League action.

Holliday batted .323 with a .442 on-base percentage, 12 homers, 75 RBI and 24 steals in 125 games for four minor league teams from the Class A to Triple-A levels last season. He primarily played second base and shortstop while also making two appearances at third base.

Elias noted that Holliday only has 18 games of Triple-A experience. Elias said the Orioles want to give him regular playing time at second base on the Triple-A level before bringing him to the majors.

Meanwhile, Texas’ Wyatt Langford and Milwaukee’s Jackson Chourio will open the season in the majors.

The Rangers announced Langford will open in the season with them and the Brewers did the same with Chourio, while the Orioles reassigned Holliday to their minor league camp.

Langford, 22, entered Friday with a .388 average, 446 on-base percentage, six homers and 19 RBI in 49 Cactus League at-bats. The Rangers selected the outfielder out of the University of Florida with the fourth overall pick in last year’s amateur draft.

Chourio, who turned 20 on March 11, agreed to an $82 million, eight-year contract during the offseason despite having played only six games above Double-A. He hit .283 with a .338 on-base percentage, 22 homers, 91 RBI and 44 steals in 128 games while playing Double-A and Triple-A ball last season.

Heading into Friday, Chourio was hitting .280 with a .333 on-base percentage, no homers and three RBI in 50 Cactus League at-bats.

RANGERS: Free agent right-hander Michael Lorenzen finalized a $4.5 million, one-year contract and joined Texas, giving the World Series champions another starting pitcher less than a week before the opener.

Lorenzen can earn $2.5 million in performance bonuses for innings: $200,000 each for 60, 70, 80, 90 and 100; $300,000 for 120, $350,000 for 140; $400,000 for 160 and $450,000 for 180.

It was unclear when Lorenzen will be ready to pitch, but is expected to slide into the rotation. They go into the season with Cy Young Award winners Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer recovering from injuries and out until at least summer. All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who was 5-0 in the postseason last year, will be their Opening Day starter Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rangers put deGrom on the 60-day injured list as he continues his rehab from right elbow surgery last June.

DIAMONDBACKS: Eduardo Rodríguez will have to wait to make his Arizona debut.

Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Rodríguez has a lat strain and will open the season on the injured list.

“He’s going to be shut down from throwing until he’s asymptomatic,” Lovullo said. “I know you guys want to know lengths of time, all the common questions that I want to know, but we don’t know that. It’s going to depend on how he progresses and how he’s feeling day by day. We’re going to assess it daily and build it out from there.”

Rodríguez, who turns 31 on April 7, signed an $80 million, four-year contract with the reigning NL champs after going 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA for the Detroit Tigers last season.

ASTROS: Manager Joe Espada told reporters that Justin Verlander threw 20 pitches to hitters in a batting practice session a day earlier.

Verlander, 41, will open the season on the injured list after the three-time Cy Young Award winner dealt with right shoulder inflammation during the offseason.

YANKEES: First baseman Anthony Rizzo was a late scratch from Friday’s game against the New York Mets due to lat tightness.

Rizzo said he’s had the issue on occasion during his career. He said he’s fully confident he will be ready for Thursday’s opener at Houston.

“I’ve had it to where it’s been six to eight days, I’ve had it where it’s one to two, I’ve had it where I played through.” Rizzo said. “So, this is precaution at the fullest. I’m not going to risk it turning it into something that could be really bad.”

Rizzo is hitting .412 with two homers and nine RBI after being limited to 99 games last season by post-concussion syndrome.

