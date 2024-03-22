Avesta Housing, a nonprofit organization committed to providing affordable housing solutions, has opened its latest project. Village Commons, a new affordable housing development in Scarborough that caters to individuals aged 55 and over, is now accepting applications. Only applicants who fall within income guidelines are eligible.

Village Commons is part of Firehouse Village, a redevelopment of the former Oak Hill public safety complex on Route 1 in Scarborough, according to the Avesta website. The recently completed complex, offers 31 one-bedroom, energy efficient units, according to the website. The building design incorporates solar panels and amenities such as laundry facilities, onsite parking, and a community room. The development is part of the larger Firehouse Village area, which includes a mix of office and retail spaces, including Harbor Fish Market, Rosemont Market & Bakery, and Maniac Community Fitness.

Communications Manager at Avesta Housing Rod Harmon said to be eligible for a unit, the head or co-head of the household must be at least 55 years old at the time of application and fall within the income guidelines specified on the organization’s website or possess an active housing voucher.

“The application process is straightforward,” he said. Interested applicants can apply online through our website or request a paper application via email. We need proof of age (birth certificate) and Social Security cards, passports, or immigration travel documentation for proof of identity, and work with applicants to verify all income and assets listed on their application.”

“The building is constructed with high-efficiency lighting, low-flow water fixtures, and a solar array on the roof,” Harmon said,. “The solar array is expected to offset approximately 60,000 KWH of usage at the property. The building also received a blower door test of .06, which indicates a very tight building, at or near Passive House standards. The tightness of the building envelop will ensure minimal heat loss and lower operational costs over the building’s lifetime. The Passive House Standard means the home requires very little energy to achieve a comfortable temperature year round.

To help foster a sense of community, Harmon said plans include offering various activities and programs once more residents settle in. “To date, only a handful of people have moved in. Once we have a better feel for the needs of the residents, we will plan services around those needs, such as English Languages Classes, community meals, and SNAP-education cooking classes,” he said.

“We will have monthly potlucks once our community room is finished, and we are working with students from UNE (University of New England) to plan physical activities for residents, such as chair yoga. In the summer, we will host an on-site summer BBQ for residents,” Harmon said.

“We’ve also applied for grant funding for raised garden beds to promote intergenerational bonding activities with local daycare centers,” he added.

“The finished product creates a campus-like environment where our residents have ready access to daily necessities and activities,” Harmon said. “Additionally, there is a bus line along Route 1 for easy transportation.”

For more information and to apply for a unit, interested individuals can visit the Avesta Housing website. www.avestahousing.org

