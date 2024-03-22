COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State proved to be too much for the University of Maine women’s basketball team in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon.

The Buckeyes, ranked No. 7 nationally in the latest AP poll, broke the game open early and cruised to a 80-57 victory over Maine, the America East Conference champions.

Much of Maine’s struggles offensively stemmed from the Buckeyes’ full-court press defense. While the offense shot 52.3% from the field and made seven of 19 3-point tries, the Black Bears recorded 22 turnovers, which turned into 24 Ohio State points. Ohio State also scored 16 points from the free-throw line on 18 Maine fouls.

Anne Simon, the America East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, led Maine with 25 points, making 11 of 21 attempts from the field.

But Olivia Rockwood was the one who gave Maine’s offense life early.

The senior guard hit three 3-point shots in the first quarter and secured nine of Maine’s first 14 points. The Black Bears made each of their first five shots from the field – four of which were from 3-point range – which helped Maine take an early three-point lead. Rockwood finished with 15 points on five 3-point makes.

But a Celeste Taylor 3-point make with less than three minutes to go in the first quarter gave Ohio State a lead it wouldn’t lose. The Buckeyes finished the quarter on an 11-2 run.

While the Ohio State offense struggled in the second quarter, shooting 38.5% from the field, Maine’s offense was stifled by the Ohio State defense which forced a scoreless stretch of more than four minutes along with six turnovers. Ohio State held a 43-24 lead against Maine at half.

With 41 seconds left in the first half, Maine junior forward Adrianna Smith rolled her left ankle after stepping on Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon’s foot. Smith left the game with the help of the Maine training staff. Smith, an all-conference honoree who averages 16.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, returned in the second half. She finished with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Maine kept pace with Ohio State in the second half, scoring 33 points, including 17 by Simon, compared to the Buckeyes’ 37.

Maine finishes its season at 24-10. Ohio State, regular season champions in the Big Ten, improves to 26-5 and will host a second-round tournament game on Sunday.

Maine has had 11 straight winning seasons. The Black Bears’ 24 wins in 2023-24 is their best total since 2018-19: the program’s most recent NCAA Tournament appearance.

Friday’s loss to Ohio State capped off Maine’s 10th NCAA Tournament appearance. The Black Bears have one tournament win: a first-round win against Stanford in 1999.

Ohio State has three wins in three meetings against Maine. Friday was the Black Bears’ first game against the Buckeyes since 2017.

