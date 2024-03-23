BASEBALL

Peter Angelos, owner of a Baltimore Orioles team that endured long losing stretches and a shrewd proprietor of a law firm that won high-profile cases against industry titans, died Saturday. He was 94.

Angelos had been ill for several years. His family announced his death in a statement, thanking the caregivers “who brought comfort to him in his final years.”

Angelos’ death comes as his son, John, is in the process of selling the Orioles.

Angelos led a group of investors who bought the Orioles in 1993. The price tag of $173 million – at the time the highest for a sports franchise – came in a sale forced by the bankruptcy of then-owner Eli Jacobs.

While remaining active in a law firm specializing in personal injury cases, Angelos assumed a hands-on approach to running his hometown team. Few player acquisitions were carried out without his approval, and his reputation for not spending millions on high-priced free agents belied his net worth, which in 2017 was estimated at $2.1 billion.

SOCCER

MLS: Nacho Gil scored late in the first half and the New England Revolution tied the Chicago Fire 1-1 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, to end a season-opening four-game winless streak.

Chicago took the lead in the 20th minute when Fabian Herbers crossed the ball to Hugo Cuypers in the center of the 6-yard box, and Cuypers lofted a shot just under the crossbar.

COPA AMERICA: Cyle Larin scored in the 61st minute, Jacob Sheffelburg added a goal in the first minute of stoppage time, and Canada qualified for this summer’s Copa América with a 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in Frisco, Texas.

GOLF

PGA: Keith Mitchell eagled the 18th hole when his 7-iron from the 18th fairway one-hopped into the hole, capping a 3-2-2 finish that gave him a 5-under 66 and a two-shot lead in the Valspar Championship at Palm Harbor, Florida.

Mitchell holed a birdie putt just inside 15 feet on the 16th hole and hit 6-iron to inside 3 feet for birdie on the par-3 17th. He was at 10-under 203, two shots clear of Mackenzie Hughes (69), Seamus Power (68) and Peter Malnati (68).

EUROPEAN TOUR: David Micheluzzi of Australia finished his 6-under 66 with back-to-back birdies to take a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Singapore Classic.

Micheluzzi is at 13 under for the tournament.

Overnight co-leader Andy Sullivan (69) and fellow Englishman Sam Bairstow (68) were tied for second.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen won his 35th career pole, beating Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez in qualifying for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Sainz, returning from appendix surgery, was second-fastest, followed by Perez in third.

Lewis Hamilton, an eight-time pole winner in Australia, failed to advance from the second qualifying session, finishing 11th. It’s his worst qualifying position at the Australian Grand Prix since 2010.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: In a surprising season finale, Cornelia Huetter won the downhill race in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, to capture her first discipline title and deny Lara Gut-Behrami her third this season.

It was only Huetter’s second downhill win and came more than six years after the Austrian’s first, at Lake Louise, Alberta, in December 2017.

Huetter had started the race fourth in the discipline standings, behind Austrian teammate Stephanie Venier, the injured Sofia Goggia and Gut-Behrami, who needed to finish ninth or better to protect her lead in the standings. The Swiss standout was perhaps too cautious and ended up 11th, 1.89 seconds behind Huetter.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Cleveland Browns re-signed kicker Cade York, a fourth-round draft pick in 2022 whose struggles led to him being cut before last season.

