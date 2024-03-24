HOCKEY

Cam Askew scored two power-play goals for his second straight multi-goal game, Owen Pederson and Alex Kile each recorded three points, and the Maine Mariners capped a stretch of six consecutive home games with a 5-3 ECHL win over the Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena.

Pederson, Gabriel Chicoine and Ethan Ritchie were the other goal scorers for the Mariners. Pederson and Chicoine struck just over a minute apart in the second period as Maine broke a 1-1 tie.

Kile, with three assists, now has 71 points this season – two shy of the team record set last season by Tim Doherty.

Brad Arvanitis finished with 34 saves for Maine, which trails Newfoundland by one point for third place in the North Division. Trois-Rivières and Worcester were both one point behind the Mariners, pending the outcome of Trois-Rivières’ game Sunday at South Carolina.

NHL: Jonathan Drouin scored his second goal of the game 54 seconds into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-4, for their ninth straight win.

Nathan MacKinnon extended his point streak to 18 games with a goal and two assists. He has at least a point in 34 straight home games, second all-time behind Wayne Gretzky’s 40-game streak in 1988-89. He has 122 points, passing Joe Sakic for the most in one season since the franchise relocated to Colorado in 1995.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Jesper Svensson of Sweden won his first European Tour title, beating Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand in a playoff at the Singapore Classic.

Svensson tapped in for par at the par-5 18th – the third playoff hole – after Aphibarnrat could only make bogey.

Svensson shot a 9-under-par 63 in the final round to match the course record, one better than Aphibarnrat. Both finished at 17-under 271.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz ended Red Bull’s Formula 1 winning streak when the Spaniard took advantage of Max Verstappen’s early exit to win the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, just two weeks after missing the previous race in Saudi Arabia because of an emergency appendectomy.

Sainz, who started on the front row alongside Verstappen, passed the Dutchman on Lap 2 at Turn 9 and then took control once his rival retired two laps later after a fiery mechanical failure.

Verstappen had won the first two F1 races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and was on a nine-race winning streak.

Sainz finished ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc for Ferrari’s first 1-2 result since the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix, with McLaren’s Lando Norris finishing third.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Third-ranked Coco Gauff came from behind in the first set to beat Océane Dodin 6-4, 6-0 and advance to the fourth round in Miami for the second time in her career.

Fellow American Jessica Pegula, the No. 5 seed, also won in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4 over Leylah Fernandez.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Swiss standout Marco Odermatt earned his fourth World Cup crystal globe of the season in anticlimactic circumstances, as the final downhill race was canceled due to bad weather in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria.

Odermatt became the fourth male skier to win four classifications in one season, and the first since Hermann Maier did it in 2001. Odermatt added the downhill title to his overall, giant slalom and super-G crowns.

