KENNEBUNK – Kennebunk Savings Insurance announced the appointment of a new director of insurance operations. Mark Ross, who most recently held the position of vice president, retail experience manager at Kennebunk Savings Bank, was promoted to the role.

According to a news release, in the newly-created position, Ross will be responsible for overseeing all operational aspects of Kennebunk Savings Insurance including managing policies and procedures, facilitating the hiring, training and managing all staff, and driving a strong culture and positive team environment.

Ross has worked at Kennebunk Savings Bank since 2008 when he started as a financial services specialist. He has held multiple roles since, including branch manager, retail market manager and most recently retail experience manager.

“Mark brings a lot of energy, enthusiasm and knowledge to Kennebunk Savings Insurance,” said Danny Edgecomb, president of Kennebunk Savings Insurance, in an email. “His experience in project management, regulatory compliance, leadership skills and promoting Kennebunk Savings’ culture made him a natural fit for the position.”

Ross is a graduate of the University of Maine at Orono. He grew up in Kennebunk and lives here with his wife and three children. According to press release, “volunteering is his passion, you can often find him helping out at parades and other community events or providing financial literacy classes in schools. He is an active member of the Kennebunk Rotary and has served as treasurer for the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce and the Brick Store Museum, and was vice president of the Kennebunk Lacrosse Club.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: