What are you looking for in new superintendent?

The Scarborough School Board is in the process of hiring a new superintendent and would like

community input.

The board would like residents to tell them what knowledge, skills, and personal

and professional characteristics they feel are important in a superintendent.

People can provide input in either two remote Community Listening Sessions that will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the first on March 28 and another on April 1. The links can be found on the Scarborough Schools Calendar at https://www.scarboroughschools.org/district/calendar-school-hours.

For those unable to attend either, and/or those who would like to submit a written response

format, they can take the anonymous survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ScarboroughSuptSurvey2024. Submissions are due on March 29.

All responses from the community listening sessions and survey will be combined with staff

responses from staff listening sessions that were conducted on March 12 and 14. They will be incorporated into a report that will be provided to the Board of Education for their preparation of criteria for interview question development and candidate selection.

Advertisement

Holy Cross School wins ‘Best of the 207’ Gold Medal for best private school

Holy Cross School was recently named the “Best of the 207 Awards – Gold in Best Private School,” an honor recognizing the school’s dedication to providing an exceptional educational environment. This prestigious award is part of the annual Best of the 207 Awards, a comprehensive resource guide celebrating Maine’s most outstanding businesses, services, and attractions, according to a school press release.

Principal Tim Stebbins expressed his gratitude and pride in the school’s achievement, said, “Winning this prestigious award not only highlights the exceptional educational environment at Holy Cross School but also reinforces our commitment to fostering a community where every student can thrive academically, spiritually, and socially.”

The Best of the 207 Awards saw an unprecedented level of engagement this year, with over 145,000 votes cast by the community. Holy Cross School in South Portland, which draws students from the Greater Portland area, was recognized for its outstanding commitment to excellence, innovative educational practices, and significant contributions to the community.

Holy Cross School, founded 85 years ago, serves students from Pre-Kindergarten to 8th grade.

School building survey coming soon

Advertisement

The new School Building Advisory Committee wants residents to weigh in on a variety of topics related to the public school buildings.

The Town of Scarborough will soon be mailing surveys to a randomized sample of addresses across Scarborough to get input. Survey consultant, ETC Institute, will collect and process the anonymous surveys and provide a report with key findings. The survey will also be open to the public for additional input.

The School Building Advisory Committee, comprised of community members and representation from Scarborough Town Council and School Board, is charged to provide guidance and recommendations regarding a solution to current and future facilities deficiencies in the town’s K-8 schools. Meeting information and materials are accessible at: https://www.scarboroughschools.org/building-project. The committee is currently working on updated materials to keep the community informed of its work and progress.

Evergreen Credit Union announces Scarborough leadership team

Evergreen Credit Union has promoted Chelsey Cargen asm AVP, branch manager and hired Raquel Lavigne as assistant branch Manager for their upcoming Scarborough location opening in the spring, according to an Evergreen press release.

Cargen and Lavigne are ready to lead, as they have been a managing team in the past. “I knew (Raquel) would be the perfect fit for this role,” said Cargen. “Her passion and genuine commitment to helping people achieve their goals makes others feel like they are the only one in the room.”

Advertisement

With the Evergreen location being close to ready, both women are ready to open the doors. “I’m looking forward to working closely with the people in our community, developing and maintaining long-lasting relationships,” said Cargen.

“Scarborough and the surrounding towns of Old Orchard Beach and Saco are all growing communities, and we feel that as a community credit union, we have a lot to offer to these areas,” said Jason Lindstrom, president/CEO of Evergreen. “We’re looking forward to Evergreen being an active part of Scarborough and the surrounding communities.”

Evergreen Credit Union is Maine’s fifth largest credit union with over $550 million in assets across six counties in southern Maine, according to the release. The Scarborough branch, opening this spring, will be Evergreen’s fifth retail location. To read more about Evergreen’s news and announcements, visit www.egcu.org/news.

SMAA holds classes

Southern Maine Agency on Aging will hold spring classes of A Matter of Balance and Tai Chi. The classes are designed to enrich the quality of life for adults 60 and over by improving their physical wellness and self-confidence, according to a SMAA press release.

A Matter of Balance is a falls prevention class designed to help participants increase physical activity, make important home safety improvements, and empowers participants to take charge of managing their health. Tai Chi classes use gentle movements, combining exercise and mental strength to improve mobility, breathing, and relaxation in ways that help you feel greater control over your daily life. Both classes are a safe way for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy life and meet new friends.

Advertisement

A Matter of Balance classes meet twice a week for four weeks, and Tai Chi classes meet twice a week for 10 weeks. Attendance of all classes is highly encouraged. Many of our classes filled quickly, but there is still time to register for the following dates and locations below.

A Matter of Balance classes take place: Old Orchard Beach’s Libby Memorial Library, May 16 to June 7; Portland’s Bayview Heights, April 17 to May 13; and Westbrook Community Center, April 9 to May 3.

Tai Chi classes take place: Scarborough Community Services, April 9 to June 13; and Westbrook’s St. Hyacinth Church, April 8 to June 24.

Deepening is virtual and takes place April 2 to June 6.

Pre-registration for all classes is required, as class sizes are limited. Visit the events page at www.smaaa.org/events.html to pre-register and to check for class days and times. For more information, contact the Agewell team with any questions by calling 207-396-6578 or by e-mailing agewell@smaaa.org.

St. John Paul II Parish in Scarborough announces Holy Week and Easter Triduum schedule

Advertisement

The St. John Paul II Parish in Scarborough, invitates individuals and families throughout Southern Maine to participate in the observances of Holy Week and the Easter Triduum.

Liturgies will be celebrated at all three the parish churches: St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough, Holy Cross Church in South Portland, and St. Bartholomew Church in Cape Elizabeth.

Good Friday of the Passion of the Lord (March 29): A day for fasting, reflection, and veneration of the Cross, with the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion and Stations of the Cross at various locations and times.

Holy Saturday and Easter Vigil (March 30): Engage in a day of quiet reflection, afternoon confessions, and the Easter Vigil at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church at 8:00 PM, celebrating the Resurrection of the Lord.

Easter Sunday of the Resurrection of the Lord (March 31): Rejoice in the Resurrection with Mass at St. Maximilian Kolbe, St. Bartholomew, and Holy Cross Churches.

For a complete schedule of all Holy Week and Easter Triduum liturgies and events, visit the website at https://jp2me.org/holy-week-2024

Advertisement

ASNNE invites public to star parties

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will host a number of free Public Star Parties through August ASNNE extends an invitation to the General Public to attend at the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on State Route 35, in West Kennebunk.

Stars, visible planets, and deep sky objects can all be viewed.

The Talmage Observatory at Starfield opens at 7:30 p.m. for these events. Detailed driving instructions may be found at: http://asnne.org/where-to-findus.php

The dates for the Public Star Parties are: April 12, rain date April 13; May 10 , rain date May 11; June 8, no rain date; July 5, Rain date July 6; and Aug. 9, rain date Aug. 10.

ASNNE is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School, on Route 1 (York Street) in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month; all those interested in astronomy are welcome, from stargazers and hobbyists, to serious observers, astrophotographers, and those interested in astronomical theory.

For more information about ASNNE, including directions and events, or to contact the club, you visit www.ASNNE.org.

Advertisement

Reading from children’s book on piper plovers April 6

Join Cape Elizabeth artist Bruce Hutchison, Portland writer Andrew Fersch, and Laura Minich-Zitske of Maine Audubon for a book reading and discussion of the children’s book “The Piping Plover.” The book focuses on the piping plovers of Higgins Beach.

The event takes place at Nonesuch Books at 50 Market St. in South Portland from 9:30 to 10 a.m April 6. Books will be available for purchase and can be signed by the author and illustrator. To reserve a spot, email info@nonesuchbooks.com

Finding Our Voices volunteer named Maine Business Leader of the Year

Mary Lou Smith of Scarborough, 84-year-old survivor of domestic abuse, has been named a Top Business Leader of the Year by MaineBiz for her volunteer work with Finding Our Voices.

The retired first grade teacher is one of 12 people being honored in 2024 for “their contributions to the economy, our state, and our daily lives,” according to the website of Mainebiz, a “leading source of Maine business news and analysis.”

Advertisement

A Finding Our Voices contingent wearing the nonprofit’s trademark color of yellow will be joining Smith at the MaineBiz award ceremony in Portland on April 10. “It is time for all businesses in Maine to start talking about how domestic abuse impacts their staff as well as management,” said Patrisha McLean, CEO and founder of the grassroots, survivor-powered group, “and I am thrilled that Mainebiz and Mary Lou are leading the way on this.”

Smith left her 43-year abusive marriage to a college professor in 2005. In 2019, she read about McLean’s traveling exhibit of photo portraits of Maine survivors and drove to an opening reception in Castine. “The rest,” Smith said, “is history. Since that day I have been committed and dedicated to sharing my story with Finding Our Voices to help others leave their own hell on earth.”

Smith is one of 45 Maine domestic abuse survivors whose photo portraits and names are on the Finding Our Voices posters papering downtown business windows in more than 90 Maine towns as well as on bookmarks. Her quote in this campaign is “It’s never too late to leave.” According to McLean, ways that Smith has brought hope to domestic abuse victims and education to the general public include survivor-led panel discussions from Eastport to York, walking up and down dozens of Main Streets to get the Finding Our Voices posters up and have meaningful conversations along the way about domestic abuse, and “even getting her dentist on board our Finding Our Smiles statewide program of free dental care.”

Smith told Mainebiz magazine that the Finding Our Voices community conversations “have given me the opportunity to share my story in person to give hope to those still living in abusive relationships. A woman told me that talking with me after one of these events prompted her to leave her abusive situation. I had tears in my eyes and joy in my soul.”

According to McLean, Smith helps facilitate the Finding Our Voices weekly online support group, as well as its online book club that looks at life through the lens of domestic abuse. Smith was a co-leader with McLean of many Finding Our Voices book discussions for incarcerated women at the prison in Windham.

Finding Our Voices is the grassroots, survivor-powered nonprofit breaking the silence of domestic abuse across Maine one community and conversation at a time including with financial assistance to empower women to Get Out and Stay Out, and get their children safe as well. For more information visit https://findingourvoices.net

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: