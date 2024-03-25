Falmouth’s Community Wellness Committee is seeking artists, artisans and makers to apply for a booth at the first Falmouth Community Fest in June.

The festival will take place at Tidewater Community Gardens from 10 a.m. to 6 pm. June 22 and will feature food trucks, live music, art and activities for all ages.

The wellness committee hopes to make it an annual event to promote community gathering, art, wellness, family and fun.

