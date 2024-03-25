The annual May Day celebration in Kennebunk is on May 4.

It falls on a Saturday, and there’s plenty to see and do in addition to the planned festivities.

The Brick Store Museum at 117 Main St. is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is home to displays about local history, art and culture. The Wicked Good Fiddling exhibit celebrates the state’s heritage of fiddles, fiddlers and fiddle music with photographs, tune books, recordings and fiddles. Also check out the Dwellings Project Exhibition, which features landmark-inspired works by painter and mixed-media artist Elizabeth Winter.

St. Anthony Franciscan Friary at 28 Beach Ave. is an active monastery with a gorgeous piece of oceanside real estate. The grounds are open to the public and are a lovely place to spend some quiet time. Visit from dawn until dusk.

The Seashore Trolley Museum is just down the road at 195 Log Cabin Road in Kennebunkport. It shares its opening day with May Day, and you can stop in to see its huge collection of vintage trolleys or can take a ride on one from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On opening day, Mainers (with a driver’s license) pay just $2.07 (normally $13), and anyone 16 and under can enjoy the museum free of charge.

