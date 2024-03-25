ON SALE NOW

Liz Longley, March 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Shane Gillis, March 28. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com

James Montgomery, March 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $30. onelongfellowsquare.com

Dirty Deeds, March 29. Aura, Portland, $19.50, $25. auramaine.com

Griffin William Sherry, March 29. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Kirk Minihane Show: Redemption, March 30. State Theatre, Portland, $59 to $120. statetheatreportland.com

Rwagasabo with Ruti Joel, March 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $50, $30 for under 16. porttix.com

David Byrne’s Reasons To Be Cheerful, March 30. Waterville Opera House, sold out. watervillecreates.org

Lizzie No with Eliza Edens, March 30. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org

Geoff Tate, March 30. Aura, Portland, $30. auramaine.com

Caroline Rose, March 31. State Theatre, Portland, $26.50. statetheatreportland.com

Tom Papa, April 4. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Gawler Family Band, April 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

David Morris, April 4. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Too Many Zooz, April 4. Aura, Portland, $23. auramaine.com

Manchester Collective & Abel Selaocoe: Sirocco, April 5. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $50. statetheatreportland.com

JJ Grey & Mofro, April 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Ratboys, April 6. Space, Portland, $18. space538.org

Mihali, April 6. Aura, Portland, $25, $35. auramaine.com

Qwanqwa, April 7, Space, Portland. $15-20. space538.org

Colin Hay, April 9. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $65. johnsonhall.org

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, April 9. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $35 to $55. porttix.com

Pat Metheny, April 10. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statettheatreportland.com

TopHouse, April 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $18. onelongfellowsquare.com

Buddy Guy, April 11. State Theatre, Portland, $65 to $100. Sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Cousin Curtiss, April 12. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Adam Swanson, April 12. Portland Conservatory of Music, $24. porttix.com

Jacob Jolliff Band, April 13. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Trout Fishing in America, April 13. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $15. thewaldotheatre.org

Jackson Dean, April 13. Aura, Portland, $25, $35. auramaine.com

Matt Andersen, April 14. Portland House of Music, $20, $30. statetheatreportland.com

David Sedaris, April 14. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47 to $62. porttix.com

USM Student Jazz Combo Night, April 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Matt Rife, April 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com

Chris Smither, April 19. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jeffrey Martin, April 19. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Badfish – A Tribute To Sublime, April 20. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Nick Waterhouse, April 23, Space, Portland. $16 to $20. space538.org

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, April 23. State Theatre, $28. statetheatreportland.com

Shawn Colvin & KT Tunstall, April 23. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $65. johnsonhall.org

Jimmy Carr, April 24. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $56.50. statetheatreportland.com

Judas Priest, April 24. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $55.95 to $295. waterfrontconcerts.com

Leslie Odom Jr., April 25. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $35 to $150. porttix.com

Bert Kreischer, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.75 to $125. crossarenaportland.com

Michael Hurley, April 25. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org

Neon Trees, April 25. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

The Suitcase Junket, April 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com

10, 000 Maniacs, April 26. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $75. thewaldotheatre.org

Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band, April 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Zach Williams, April 26. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $22 to $203.75. porttix.com

Coyote Island, April 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $15. vinhillmusic.com

Mary Fahl, April 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Knower, April 27. Portland House of Music, $26. statetheatreportland.com

Staind with Seether, April 30. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

In Flames, May 1. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Sum 41, May 1. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $69.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Darlingside, May 1. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $30. thewaldotheatre.org

Sarah Jarosz, May 2. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Susan Werner, May 2. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $27. onelongfellowsquare.com

Livingston Taylor, May 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $45. onelongfellowsquare.com

Jordan Klepper, May 3. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Sans Souci, May 3. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, May 4. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Rodrigo y Gabriela, May 4. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

Carbon Leaf, May 4. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45. vinhillmusic.com

Straight No Chaser, May 4. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $52.50 to $72.50. porttix.com

La Vent Du Nord, May 9. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $30. thewaldotheatre.org

La Vent du Nord, May 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $45. stonemountainartscenter.com

Vyntyge Skynyrd, May 10. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com

GoldenOak, May 10. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

The Fogcutters Big Band Syndrome, May 10. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com

Avatar, May 14. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Diana Ross, May 14. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $147 to $294. porttix.com

Being Petty – The Tom Petty Tribute, May 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30. vinhillmusic.com

The String Cheese Incident, May 19. State Theatre, Portland, $66. statetheatreportland.com

Don Campbell Trio, May 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com

Amos Lee, May 25. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

John Hiatt, May 28. Waterville Opera House, $54, $64. watervillecreates.org

Gary Clark Jr., May 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $40 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

John Gorka, May 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Ballroom Thieves, May 31. First Parish Church, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Charley Crockett, June 1. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Sweet Baby James – The James Taylor Tribute, June 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $40. vinhillmusic.com

Mallett Brothers Band, June 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35. vinhillmusic.com

Sawyer Auger with Jake Swamp, June 8. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Andy Summers, June 8. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $50. thewaldotheatre.org

Rose Alley – A Tribute to Jerry Garcia, June 8. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $23. vinhillmusic.com

Studio Two, June 9. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $37. vinhillmusic.com

Bonnie Raitt, June 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com

Magic Bus – A Tribute to The Who, June 14. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30. vinhillmusic.com

Haley Reinhart, June 19. Waterville Opera House, $29, $39. watervillecreates.org

The The Band Band, June 21. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Nation of Language, June 21. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

The Mavericks, June 21. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $49.50, $99.50. snowpond.org

Paula Cole, June 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Trousdale, June 23. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Goose, June 25 and 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $59.75, $119.90 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Kathleen Madigan, June 29. State Theatre, Portland, $34.75 to $69.75. statetheatreportland.com

James Taylor & His All-Star Band, June 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, $62.25 to $228. watefrontconcerts.com

Trampled by Turtles and Shakey Graves, June 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com

The Used, July 3. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Umphrey’s McGee, July 6. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Soggy Po Boys, July 12. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com

Jeff Arcuri, July 13. State Theatre, Portland, $29 to $59. statetheatreportland.com

Linda Eder, July 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinhillmusic.com

Classic Rock Orchestra, July 19. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Old Crow Medicine Show, July 19. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Joe Bonamassa, July 19. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $66.75 to $359.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Flaming Lips, July 25. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Aug. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com

The Beach Boys, Aug. 2. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $55, $99.50 VIP. snowpond.org

Foreigner & Styx with John Waite, Aug. 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $44.10 to $399.95. waterfrontconcerts.com

Lamb of God & Mastodon, Aug. 6. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $122.10. waterfrontconcerts.com

Dan + Shay, Aug. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $155.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Primus with Coheed and Cambria, Aug. 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Lake Street Dive, Aug. 17 & 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55, $104 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 18. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, sold out. snowpond.org

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Wake Up Mama – Allman Brothers Tribute Band, Aug. 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com

Dweezil Zappa, Aug. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $70. statetheatreportland.com

Waxahatchee, Aug. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Goth Babe, Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $39.50, $139.50 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

Piano Men – The Music of Billy & Elton, Aug. 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Bret Michaels, Sept. 1. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $334.90. waterfrontconcerts.com

Rick Springfield & Richard Marx, Sept. 5. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $52 to $82. porttix.com

Bikini Kill, Sept. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Catie Curtis, Sept. 7. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Glen Hansard, Sept. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

David Wilcox, Sept. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Piano Guys, Sept. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $72 to $102. porttix.com

Hatebreed, Sept. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Live Bullet – Bob Seger Tribute, Sept. 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35, $40. vinhillmusic.com

Daniel Champagne, Sept. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Marcus King, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com

Imagine – The Beatles Solo Years, Oct. 11. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com

The Dead South, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com

Sammy Rae & The Friends, Nov. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $33. statetheatreportland.com

Livingston Taylor, Nov. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $60. vinhillmusic.com

Assembly of Dust, Nov. 21. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Ryan Hamilton, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $40. statetheatreportland.com

