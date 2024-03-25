Account: Maine Wildlife

Platform: Facebook

Followers: 165,600

Why it’s worthy: Old Town resident Troy Dyer started the Maine Wildlife Facebook page in March of 2016 because he’s always loved animals. At the time, he was in a Facebook group focused on birds, and when he saw that photos of other wildlife were being removed, he decided to start a separate page.

There are dozens of posts everyday, some asking questions about injured animals or for help identifying bones, tracks, feathers and fur that members have come across.

But the real star of the page is the photography, some of which is by professional and amateur photographers, others snapped hastily on smartphones, and there’s also plenty of trail cam stills and video clips.

Images and footage of foxes, moose, deer, owls, eagles, bobcats, otters, wild turkey and other birds, the occasional bear and many other outdoor inhabitants of the state are shared daily. Because the page is public, posts can be shared and sometimes go viral. One from Jan. 27 featuring a family of moose has racked up more than 25,000 responses and has been shared more than 3,000 times.

The page has one golden rule that Dyer and the other two moderators enforce: Rudeness is not allowed.

