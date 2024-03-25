Thousands of mineral specimens, fossils, beads and jewelry from local and international retail and wholesale dealers will be under one roof on April 20 and 21.
The Maine Mineralogical and Geological Society presents the 39th annual Mineral, Gem & Jewelry Show, which will take place at Brick South at Thompson’s Point in Portland. Admission is $5, $4 for seniors and teens, and free for 12 and under.
More than 50 dealers will be on site, and there will be opportunities to see fluorescent minerals under ultraviolet light in a special enclosure. Whether you’re a hardcore rock hound or just curious, this show should prove to be fascinating.
