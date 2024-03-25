‘Portraits of Deering: A Journey from Settlement to Suburbs’

6 p.m. Thursday. Odd Fellows Hall, 651 Forest Ave., Portland, $10 suggested donation. woodfordscorner.org

Friends of Woodfords Corner in Portland present a screening of the film “Portraits of Deering: A Journey from Settlement to Suburbs” by Larson Kenney. You’ll learn the fascinating history of the Deering neighborhood and surrounding areas. Tours of Odd Fellows Hall, built in 1897, will be available before and after the film.

The Nite Show

6 p.m. Friday. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., free, registration required. brownpapertickets.com

For 14 years, Dan Cashman has hosted “The Nite Show,” a Maine-based talk show not unlike ones hosted by David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel, and it’s aired on several TV stations across the state. Cashman has announced the show will wrap next year, but there’s still a chance to experience being in the studio audience. A free taping is happening at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center, and guests will include Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Paula Cole as well as jazz musician Tom “Bones” Malone. Malone played in the “Saturday Night Live” band for a decade, was a member of the Blues Brothers Band, and was part of David Letterman’s CBS Orchestra on “The Late Show” for 22 years. He’ll play horn with Brian Nadeau & The Nite Show Band and will also play his own set.

Sol y Canto

8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

For an engrossing evening of pan-Latin music, grab tickets to see the ensemble Sol y Canto. At the heart of the band is Puerto Rican/Argentine singer and percussionist Rosi Amador and New Mexican guitarist, singer and composer Brian Amador. You’ll hear her luminous vocals and his intricate Spanish guitar shine on songs like the latest single, “En tu órbita” (“In your orbit”). This year marks 30 years for Sol y Canto, and the show is the perfect way to celebrate with them.

Kirk Minihane Show

8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $59 to $120. statetheatreportland.com

Popular radio host and podcaster Kirk Minihane’s “Redemption” tour is stopping in Portland on Saturday. Packed with his punchy, unfiltered commentary, this is likely not a show for the faint of heart but should prove to be an entertaining performance from the Massachusetts native.

