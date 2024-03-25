A Waterville man arrested by the FBI after allegedly making online threats to kill President Biden, politicians and immigrants should undergo a court-ordered psychological examination to determine whether he is competent to stand trial, the man’s attorney says.

Benjamin Brown, 45, of 10 Spring St., Waterville, was arrested March 11 by the FBI and charged with threatening interstate communications. He faces a single count indictment in U.S. District Court in Bangor and is being held in Piscataquis County Jail in Dover-Foxcroft.

His attorney, Donald F. Brown of Brewer, filed a motion Friday in court that says based on an initial review of materials and personal observations and interactions with Benjamin Brown, he has concerns that the Waterville man may not be competent to undergo initial proceedings, stand trial and-or assist in his defense.

The attorney said he has met with Benjamin Brown in person and on the telephone and each time, his client “has been tearful and impaired in his ability to communicate with counsel. Defendant has been highly distractible, tangential and unable to focus.”

The Morning Sentinel reported recently that Benjamin Brown’s partner and mother said the man suffers from mental illness and likely wouldn’t hurt anyone. The attorney, who also cites the Sentinel’s reporting in his Friday court filing, says reasonable cause exists to believe his client is suffering from a mental disease or defect, leaving him unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceeding against him.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisa Ross indicated the government has no objection to the motion requesting a psychological examination, according to Donald Brown’s motion.

Benjamin Brown allegedly made a number of YouTube comments over the past several years that included threats to hurt or kill elected officials and immigrants and claimed he was stockpiling weapons in preparation for a violent civil war in the U.S., according to a criminal complaint and probable cause affidavit filed in court by Jonathan Duquette, an FBI task force officer.

The 13-page FBI affidavit details a number of threats allegedly made by Benjamin Brown dating back to 2021, when he wrote that he had “thought an awful lot about killing Joe Biden!!” In a post about a month ago, he allegedly wrote that he was “going to go out and buy an AR-15” in preparation for a revolution, while claiming that he and others “have every legal right to kill” illegal immigrants “and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

Officials won’t say what was seized in a search of Benjamin Brown’s apartment the day of his arrest, but his partner of 14 years said authorities took their children’s computer, Brown’s computer and tablet and “a couple of USB drives.” The man’s partner, who asked not to be identified for fear it might put her job in jeopardy, said Benjamin Brown had no firearms or explosives. His mother, Rita Koyoumjian of Delaware, said she had never known him to own guns or explosives.

“He’s all mouth,” she said in an interview. “I’ve never known him to be in a fight. I’ve never known him to hurt anyone. His medical background is extensive and he’s noncompliant with medication and treatment.”

