Tuttle Road Community Church in Cumberland will collect used paper COVID masks, sneakers, lamps, warm-weather clothing and electric fans at its April 6 Recycle Saturday.

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to noon at the church at 52 Tuttle Road.

Used items in good condition will be donated to places such as Preble Street and Maine Needs. Sneakers in good condition will be donated to people; worn-out sneakers will be donated to GotSneakers, which repurposes the materials. Fans in working condition will be donated to families in need.

