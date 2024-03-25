University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Sea Grant will begin a series of workshops next week for those interested in participating in the Signs of the Seasons citizen science project, a statewide initiative to identify and record cyclical and seasonal changes in more than 20 different indicator species, such as milkweed, butterflies and loons, that are important for understanding Maine’s changing climate.

The first training will begin in Brunswick April 4, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Stimpson’s Point. In Falmouth, training begins April 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Gilsland Farm Audubon Center.

A 3-part webinar also will be available for those unable to join in person.

The workshops are free, but registration is required. Go to extension.umaine.edu/signs-of-the-seasons/training for more information on the project and to register.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: