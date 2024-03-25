FOOTBALL

The NFL is eliminating the hip-drop tackle.

NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent.

A violation will result in a 15-yard penalty and could ultimately result in fines for players.

NFL executive Jeff Miller said the hip-drop tackle was used 230 times last season and resulted in 15 players missing time with injuries.

The NFL Players Association has adamantly opposed the rule.

Advertisement

• Russell Wilson’s resume and experience give him the edge over Justin Fields.

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said that Wilson is considered Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback but Fields will get a chance to compete.

The Steelers revamped their quarterback room earlier this month, signing Wilson to the $1.21 million veteran’s minimum after the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback was released by Denver.

Kenny Pickett, the team’s first-round pick in 2022, asked for a trade after Wilson’s arrival, Tomlin said. So, Pittsburgh sent him to Philadelphia and acquired Fields, a first-round pick in 2021, from Chicago for a conditional sixth-round choice in 2025.

• Jets Coach Robert Saleh expects Aaron Rodgers to be ready for organized team activities in the spring after the four-time NFL MVP tore an Achilles tendon in New York’s season opener.

It’s no surprise since Rodgers had already resumed throwing late last season and was considering a comeback if the Jets would’ve been in playoff contention.

Advertisement

Saleh said he had no reaction when speculation arose that Rodgers was being considered as a running mate for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign.

BASEBALL

MLB: New York Yankees leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu will start the season on the injured list because of a bruised right foot, the latest injury setback for the former batting champion.

The 35-year-old third baseman has been sidelined since fouling a ball off the foot on March 16. He is expected to miss at least the seven-game trip that starts Thursday at Houston.

An MRI and CT scan last week were both negative. Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said there will be a follow-up MRI this week.

• The New York Mets will wear tribute patches on the sleeves of their uniforms this year in honor of the late Bud Harrelson.

Advertisement

New York said the patches will feature Harrelson’s No. 3 and “BUDDY.” The Mets said the side of the sleeve with the patch will vary depending on whether a player is right-handed or left-handed.

The shortstop died on Jan. 10 at age 79 after being stricken with Alzheimer’s disease. He was a player on the Mets’ 1969 World Series champions and a coach for the 1986 championship team. Harrelson played for the Mets from 1965-77 and managed the team in 1990 and ’91.

• The Atlanta Braves signed veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez to a minor league contract, providing the opportunity for the reliever’s fifth stint with the team.

Chavez, 40, was released by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. His deal with Atlanta includes an invitation to spring training, giving the Braves 28 players in camp.

Chavez was first acquired by the Braves on Dec. 11, 2009, in a trade with Tampa Bay for Rafael Soriano before being traded to Kansas City less than one year later. The Braves again obtained Chavez from the Chicago Cubs for reliever Sean Newcomb on April 21, 2022, before sending him to the Angels later that season in a deal that brought closer Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta.

HOCKEY

Advertisement

NHL: The Coyotes recalled forward Josh Doan, son of former longtime Arizona captain Shane Doan.

The 22-year-old from Scottsdale was recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners and is expected to make his NHL debut against Columbus on Tuesday.

Josh Doan grew up in the Phoenix area, where his dad spent 21 seasons with the Coyotes – most of those as captain. Shane Doan is currently serving as special advisor to Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving.

Josh Doan leads Tucson with 26 goals and 20 assists in 62 games. The Coyotes selected him with the 37th overall pick of the 2021 NHL draft out of Arizona State. He also played 98 games in the USHL.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »