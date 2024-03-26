Organizers announced that planning continues for Kennebunk’s 26th annual May Day Festival, to be held on Saturday, May 4, and that volunteers are welcomed.

The festival, according to a news release, “Needs many volunteers that day to make things run smoothly and it need only be for a short time.” Examples include: helping to line up all the many parade participants, checking in crafters and nonprofits, offering guidance at the parks, and general trash collection in the downtown area after the event to keep it looking ship-shape. Those who would like to volunteer should contact Linda Johnson at ljohnson@kennebunkmaine.us or 207-604-1341.

Those interested in being part of the craft market should visit www.kennebunkmaine.us/mayday to find a sign-up sheet that includes address and payment information. There’s also a sign-up sheet for nonprofits or commercial vendors at www.kennebunkmaine.us/mayday.

WePoets plan reading at monastery

WePoets & Verse announced that it will host Poetry in the Friary on Saturday April 6, from 1-2:30 p.m., at the St. Anthony Franciscan Monastery in Kennebunk.

Featured guests will include Listen Native American Maliseet poet Mihku Paul, poet/authors KimberlyAnn Priest and John Doelman, poet Christopher Reimer and Kennebunk High School junior Willow Knowles.

The poets will share their original poems and vision. Admission is free, but donations will benefit the monastery. Refreshments will be served and. All are welcome.

Newcomers club to host author

The Newcomers and Neighbors of Kennebunk – Kennebunkport – Arundel will host award-winning author Bruce Robert Coffin on April 4. Coffin is a local author of the Detective Bryon Mysteries (set in Portland). Guests are invited to meet new friends, bring a book to swap, and purchase an autographed book by the guest author.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., April 4 at the Community House in Kennebunkport. The Community House is located at 8 Temple St.

For more information, visit www.kptanewcomers.org.

Church on the Cape welcomes organist

Paul Stephan, according to a news release, took on the role as the organist and music director at the Church on the Cape in September of 2023, with a goal of celebrating the talent and capabilities of the parishioners and those who have created a solid musical foundation at the historical church over the years.

“The Church on the Cape is a wonderful congregation, full of giving, gracious, happy people,” Stephan said in an email. “The music program is in great shape-the choir is vibrant, filled with many people who love to bring their music into the church.” I have eclectic tastes in music and love everything from classical to gospel and country. As a director, I like to showcase the best that the people I’m working with can give. But I also like to urge them to be a little bit better than they thought they could be. I love it when someone ‘ups their game’ and grows.”

“Church on the Cape is known for it’s beautiful music, talented musicians, and singers,” said parishioner Kathy Berger. “We were so excited to welcome Paul Stephan as our music director, organist and pianist. Paul brings energy and superb musicality to our Sunday services and music programs. We welcome the public to visit and enjoy an hour of peace and music at Church on the Cape.”

“How blessed we are to have Paul as the church organist and music director,” wrote Tom Bradbury. “Each Sunday is like going to a concert.”

Bradbury compared Stephan’s style, manner, and approach to that of the late Keith McClelland, a beloved music teacher in Kennebunk and Kennebunkport and an integral part of the congregation and music program for many years.

Having worked in large cities, Stephan said he hopes to take his experiences working and learning in diverse populations to open the doors of inclusively to all who are interested in music, fellowship, and worship at The Church on the Cape.

Stephan is a graduate of Ithaca College and the University of Utah, where he received a master of fine arts in writing and directing musical theatre. He is an award-winning musical performer with a background as a composer, coach, and musical director. He is the founder and artistic director of Cantus a chamber choir in New York City and was co-founder and artistic director for the New Opera Group, directing and conducting performances for 12 operas.

Church on the Cape located at 3 Langsford Road, Cape Porpoise. For more information, visit www.churchonthecape.org/.

South Congregational announces Easter schedule

South Congregational Church announced its services and events for Holy Week and Easter:

March 28, 5:30 p.m., Maundy Thursday simple Tenebrae service. Candles are extinguished as the Passion scriptures are read.

March 29, 2-3:30 p.m., Good Friday open sanctuary. Quiet space for prayer and reflection, images and prayer resources provided.

March 31, 8:30 a.m., Easter morn casual communion on the South Church River Green (weather permitting). Dress appropriately, as participants gather in a circle, welcome the morning, and pass bread and cup to one another to be nourished in joy.

March 31, 10:30 a.m., Festival Easter service with trumpets, organ, choir and the story of new life, wonder and joy.

St. David’s announces Easter schedule

St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk released its Holy Week schedule:

March 28, Maundy Thursday, 5 p.m., children’s Maundy Thursday service; 6 p.m., Agape supper, 6:30 p.m., foot washing, 7 p.m., liturgy of Maundy Thursday.

March 29, Good Friday, noon, stations of the cross, 5 p.m., children’s service, 7 p.m. liturgy of Good Friday.

March 30, Easter Vigil, 7:15 p.m., lighting of the New Fire in Great Hall followed by Easter Vigil liturgy.

March 31, Easter Day, 8 a.m., holy communion with traditional language, 10:30 a.m., holy communion with contemporary language, hymns, choir.

For more information, call 207-985-3073.

Astro society hosts star parties

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England has set its schedule for public Star Parties through August and invites the public to attend. The society operates its own observatory, the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on Route 35, in West Kennebunk.

At the Star Parties, the public, as well as society members, are most invited to observe the heavens through club telescopes, as well as member telescopes. Stars, visible planets, and deep-sky objects can all be viewed. Experienced society members are on hand to guide the observing, explain what is being seen, and answer questions. There is no fee.

The Talmage Observatory at Starfield opens at 7:30 p.m. for the events. For directions, visit http://asnne.org/where-to-find-us.php.

Dates for upcoming Star Parties:

April 12 (rain date, April 13).

May 10 (rain date, May 11).

June 8.

July 5 (rain date July 6).

Aug. 9 (rain date Aug. 10).

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. For more information, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Graves Library will host Marimo Gardens session

Graves Memorial Library will host a Marimo Garden-making program on Tuesday, April 2, at 3:15 p.m. The program is for school-aged children. Making a Marimo Garden is a way to bring a little bit of nature into homes. Marimo balls are a type of algae that grow in freshwater environments, and can be used as additions to any indoor garden.

Maine Master Gardener Shelley Wigglesworth will teach the class. All supplies are provided. Preregistration is required.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Student shadows Sen. Ingwersen

Senator Henry Ingwersen, D-Arundel, welcomed Olie Saywell, a senior at The New School in Kennebunk, to the Maine State Legislature recently. Saywell shadowed Ingwersen for a day.

“It was great to have Olie shadow me at the State House,” said Sen. Ingwersen in a news release. “She had the opportunity to spend the day visiting the Senate chamber and listening in on various committee meetings. She was able to get a glimpse of what a day in the of a state senator entails. I’m always happy to have any student shadow me for the day.”

To set up a day for shadowing with Ingwersen, email Henry.Ingwersen@legislature.maine.gov or call his legislative office 207-287-1515.

Wicked Good Fiddling! comes to museum

The Brick Store Museum announced the opening of a new exhibition, Wicked Good Fiddling, that focuses on Maine’s fiddling heritage. The exhibition is supported by grants from Maine Humanities Council and the Onion Foundation. It will be on display through May 12.

Visitors to the exhibition, according to a news release, can expect to find imagery and information illustrating fiddling in Maine over two centuries, shown through photographs, tune books, musical recordings and of course fiddles themselves. Interactives will include family-accessible programs and activities to do while exploring the exhibition. Curator Paul Wells will present a talk on his upcoming book of Maine fiddle tunes during the exhibit’s run.

Coming up on April 17, at 7:30 p.m., a concert to feature two Maine groups, the Pine Tree Flyers and NEA National Heritage Fellows Don and Cindy Roy, will showcase the living traditions of Maine fiddling.

The Flyers are a relatively new quartet of musicians who put a contemporary spin on traditional New England dance music. Don and Cindy Roy have long been the exponents of Maine’s Franco-American musical heritage. Don’s fiddling and Cindy’s piano accompaniment, plus her step-dancing, have entertained audiences at festivals and concerts nationwide. Tickets for the concert are $20 per person, $15 for museum members, and can be purchased at www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

For more information, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Artist explores Kennebunk dwellings

The Brick Store Museum’s 2023 artist-in-residence, Elizabeth Winter, applied her artistic residency to the study of “significant insignificant buildings” of the town, according to a news release. Her exhibit, The Dwellings Project, is on view at the Brick Store Museum through May 12.

Visitors to the exhibit are invited to explore local well-known and unknown landmarks as depicted in Winter’s multi-media works; and contribute to the project through a large art activity in the center of the gallery. Winter is a painter and mixed media artist in based in West Kennebunk. She received her BA in studio art from Keene State College and an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts. She is an active maker that creates in her own studio practice while also providing art education for all ages. Winter is also a jewelry designer, visual merchandiser and currently working on illustrating a children’s book.

The museum’s artist-in-residence program, funded by the Bauman Family Foundation, is seeking applications for the 2024 artist-in-residence. Artists of any form and media (writers, painters, performers, etc.) are invited to apply through April 30. The application and information about the residency can be found on at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Church on the Cape offers Good Friday services

On March 29 at 6 p.m., Church on the Cape will offer its take on Good Friday. Church on the Cape is located at 3 Langsford Road in Cape Porpoise.

The story of the Passion of Christ will be revealed through nine scripture readings, each followed by musical selections in styles from classical to country to musical theater. Paul Stephan, music director, has gathered soloists Leah Hall, Edd Clark, and Ed Romanoff, along with the church choir and the Song Sisters trio. Following a Tenebrae format, candles are extinguished after each reading, drawing listeners to contemplation. The ending leads to Easter Sunday celebrations of the resurrection, led by the Rev. Sammie Maxwell, first at a sunrise service at 6 a.m. at the pier (lower end of Pier Road) followed by the regular church service at 9:45 a.m. The grand service will conclude with congregants joining the choir in Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus.

Astro society plans April 5 meeting

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its next monthly meeting on Friday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. at The New School, 38 York St., Kennebunk. A business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m.

The April meeting agenda includes: Bernie Reim’s “What’s Up for the Month” and “Astro Shorts,” where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations. For newcomers, questions about the club, observing, telescopes, and astronomy in general, will be answered by more-experienced members.

For more information, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Brick Store program features founder

The Brick Store Museum, according to a news release, “is celebrating Women’s History Month with the extraordinary woman who founded the institution during an interactive celebration with storytelling, behind-the-scenes tours, and sweet treats” on Saturday, March 23 from 3-5 p.m.

“The museum was founded in 1936 by artist Edith Barry,” wrote Cynthia Walker, executive director for the Brick Store Museum, in an email. “In March 2024, she would have turned 140 years old. Born in 1884, Edith led a unique life, especially considering women’s lives and positions in society in the early-20th century. Having never married, she traveled the world until the end of her life and painted hundreds of artworks along the way. Edith grew up splitting her time between Montclair, New Jersey, and Kennebunk.”

The event features a one-on-one discussion between Walker and Edith herself (re-enacted) to illustrate the life of Barry; an up-close exploration of Barry’s own artifacts in the museum’s collections (family memorabilia, clothing, travel souvenirs, photographs, and artworks); and complimented by a dessert bar of treats made from Edith’s Cookbook, a real cookbook used by Barry in her home kitchen in the mid-20th century.

This event raises funds to support Barry’s legacy of museum education and access for all. Tickets to the event are $20 for museum members and $25 for general admission. To reserve tickets, call 207-985-4802 or visit brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

Muskie scholarship applicants sought

The Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel are seeking applicants for their Edmund Muskie Democracy in Action $1,000 scholarship. The award is given to a student residing in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, or Arundel who is a senior during the school year in which they apply.

Applicants must have been accepted, and can confirm their attendance at, a certified training program or an accredited two- or four-year college or university. Financial need is not a criterion.

The winner will best exemplify the spirit of civic engagement – how they have worked to make a difference in their school and community through political and non-political actions. Applications, which include writing an essay describing their civic engagement, can be requested by emailing dkascholarship@gmail.com, and must be returned to that email address by midnight, April 23, 2024.

Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel executive committee members and members of the scholarship committee and their families are not eligible. The executive committee of the Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel may elect to award one or more scholarships each year.

Legion Post schedules meetings

American Legion Webber Lefebvre Post 74 in Kennebunk holds meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Legion Post 74 is located at 15 Water St.

Legion Post 74 is looking for new members. The Post participates in the May Day and Memorial Day parades, flag

retirement ceremonies with the Boy Scouts, furnishes a scholarship to the high school and participates in many other local activities and charities.

Kennebunkport Historical Society launches Timothy Dietz Memorial Scholarship

The Kennebunkport Historical Society announced the establishment of the Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship in honor of the late Tim Dietz. The scholarship, according to a news release, was “generously funded by donors supporting the historical society, seeks to recognize and support a deserving senior from RSU21 in Kennebunk who embodies the values and passions that were dear to Tim.”

The Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship aims to support students who share Dietz’s commitment to community service, history, art, and giving back. Eligible candidates must be seniors from RSU 21 in Kennebunk and demonstrate active engagement in volunteer work with local organizations.

To be considered for the scholarship, candidates must submit a resume highlighting their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, and volunteer experiences, along with a personal statement outlining their commitment to community service and their love for history and art. Additionally, a letter of recommendation from a teacher, mentor, or community leader who can attest to the candidate’s character and contributions is required.

Applications for the Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship are open until April 23. The recipient will be announced at the annual high school awards ceremony at the end of the scholastic calendar. The award will be presented to the candidate’s college in August for the fall semester and in January for the spring semester. Recipients must reapply following the successful

completion of the first semester.

For more information, or to support the scholarship fund, contact Kristin Lewis Haight, executive director, Kennebunkport Historical Society, at KHaight@kporths.com or 207-967-2751.

Arundel nomination papers available

Nomination papers for the upcoming June 11 municipal election became available at Arundel Town Office beginning Monday, March 4, for the following positions:

Select board- (2) positions for a three-year term.

RSU 21 director- (1) position for a three-year term.

Budget board – (2) positions for a three-year term.

To qualify for a municipal office, a person must be a resident of Arundel, at least 18 years of age and registered to vote in Arundel. A minimum of 25 signatures of registered Arundel voters must be submitted prior to the close of business on April 11, 2024, in order for a candidate’s name to be placed on the June ballot.

For more information, call 207-985-4201, ext. 102 or ext. 109; or stop by the town office during business hours. Business hours are Monday -Thursday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The office is closed noon to 1 p.m.

Arundel Parks and Rec offers concert trip

The Arundel Parks and Recreation Department is offering a senior trip (50 and older) to Merrill Auditorium for a concert featuring the United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus.

The trip is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and covers transportation and admission to the show. The group will stop for lunch after the show. The cost of lunch is not included with purchase of a concert ticket. The maximum capacity for the group is 12.

For more information, contact Jenn at Arundel Parks and Rec at 207-286-9241 or email recreationdirector@arundelmaine.org.

To register, visit http://arundelrec.com.

Concerts in West K! announces spring lineup

The long-running Concerts in West K! series of acoustic music returns for spring 2024 with a line-up of traditional musicians from Canada, Ireland, and the U.S.

On April 28, the duo of harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and guitarist Chris Newman from Ireland will make an appearance in West Kennebunk. Both Ní Chathasaigh and Newman are recognized as virtuosos on their respective instruments; they are among the most highly-regarded Irish traditional musicians playing today. Their concert takes place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, April 28, from 3-5 p.m.

Young Cape Breton fiddler Doug Lamey comes to West Kennebunk for a concert on Sunday, May 19. Lamey has deep roots in Cape Breton music and culture. He is the grandson of legendary fiddler Bill Lamey, one of the pioneers in recorded Cape Breton fiddling. He has recently released his second album, “True North.” Lamey’s concert will take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, May 19, from 3-5 p.m.

Finishing out the spring season will be a concert by Maine fiddler Frank Ferrel and Nova Scotia pianist Kimberley Holmes. Ferrel has contributed to more than two dozen albums, toured Scotland as a featured performer with the Celtic group, The Boys of the Lough, and appeared as a regular featured guest on the NPR radio program “A Prairie Home Companion.” His repertoire includes the full range of fiddle music from the Anglo, Celtic, and French traditions of New England and the Maritimes. He is a member of the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame.

Kimberley Holmes, from Carrolls Corner, Nova Scotia, is one of the most in-demand piano accompanists among Canadian fiddlers. She has toured and recorded with artists such as Graham Townsend, Calvin Vollrath and Richard Wood, and is part of the groups Bb Sisters and Tipsy 3. She and Ferrel recently collaborated on the album, “Snappy Tunes.”

The Farrel and Holmes concert will take place on Wednesday evening, June 12, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

All shows take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk. There is open seating for all concerts on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is by $20 per person donation at the door. For more information, call Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

Kennebunk Land Trust announces 2024 nature walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

· April 6 – Oxbow Preserve

· May 4 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· June 1 – Butler Preserve

· July 6 – For All Forever Preserve

· Aug. 3 – Hope Woods

· Sept. 7 – Wonderbrook Park

· Oct. 5 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· Nov. 2 – Butler Preserve

· Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit https://kennebunklandtrust.org/.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Amateur Radio Society announces meeting dates

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Legion Post 159 announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

