Toronto Blue Jays relievers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson are expected to begin the season on the injured list in a significant blow to the back end of the team’s bullpen.

Romano, an All-Star closer, has been dealing with right elbow inflammation. Swanson, a top setup man, was slowed by right forearm inflammation.

With Opening Day coming up Thursday at Tampa Bay, Manager John Schneider told reporters in Florida it’s “reasonable to say” that Romano and Swanson probably will start on the IL.

Toronto did get an encouraging performance from No. 1 starter Kevin Gausman, who pitched three strong innings Monday against Pittsburgh in his Grapefruit League debut.

The right-hander, who had been sidelined by shoulder fatigue, struck out seven and walked none in the Blue Jays’ spring training finale. He allowed one run and three hits.

It’s possible that Gausman, a two-time All-Star who finished third in AL Cy Young Award voting last year and led the league with 237 strikeouts, could begin the season in the rotation rather than on the IL.

Romano saved 36 games each of the past two seasons and made the All-Star team both years. He was 5-7 with a 2.90 ERA and 72 strikeouts over 59 innings in 2023.

Swanson went 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA and a team-high 29 holds to go with four saves in 69 appearances.

YANKEES: Outfielder Oscar González sustained a right orbital fracture and was being kept overnight in a Mexico City hospital after fouling a ball off his face Monday during an exhibition game against the Diablos Rojos.

González got jammed on an inside pitch and the ball ricocheted off the handle of his bat directly up into his face, knocking off his helmet. He was sitting upright as he was driven off the field in a cart.

The Yankees said González was treated at the ballpark for a right eye contusion by team physician Dr. Carlos Smith and Dr. Elisa Saleme, the head physician assigned to the two-game series. Smith accompanied González to Centro Medico ABC in Mexico City for further evaluation and testing, the club said.

After the game, the Yankees said González had a right orbital fracture and would remain in the hospital overnight before undergoing tests Tuesday. Double-A trainer Brandon Rodriguez was staying with González.

ORIOLES: Infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract with Baltimore, one week after the 32-year-old was released from a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

Kent was 7 for 21 in eight spring training games with one homer and five RBI. He batted .209 with five homers, 27 RBI and a career-high 15 stolen bases last year in 124 games for Oakland. Kemp had 44 walks and scored 42 runs.

Kemp has a .238 career average with 35 homers and 184 RBI in eight seasons with Houston (2016-19), the Chicago Cubs (2019) and the Athletics (2020-23).

ROCKIES: Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and Colorado finalized a $63.5 million, seven-year contract, a deal that includes a team option for 2031 that if exercised would boost the agreement to $84 million over eight seasons.

The 22-year-old gets a $1.5 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.5 million this season, $4 million in 2025, $5 million in 2026, $8 million in 2027, $11 million in 2028, $14 million in 2029 and $16 million in 2030. The Rockies’ option is for $23 million with a $2.5 million buyout.

Tovar, a Venezuelan native, made his big league debut on Sept. 22, 2022, and last year became the youngest Rockies player to start on Opening Day at 21 years, 240 days. He hit .253 with 15 homers, 73 RBI, 11 stolen bases last season. He had 166 strikeouts and 25 walks. His .988 fielding percentage set a record for rookie shortstop, topping .987 by the Rockies’ Troy Tulowitzki in 2007.

DIAMONDBACKS: Mother Nature halted a baseball game, even in a retractable-roof stadium in the middle of the desert.

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ preseason game against the Cleveland Guardians was called after six innings Monday night when an unexpected rainstorm hit Chase Field.

Because of ongoing mechanical issues, the retractable roof at Chase Field can’t be opened or closed with fans in attendance. The weather in Phoenix was mostly pleasant on Monday, which led to the roof being open, but the unexpected storm sent fans scrambling.

Arizona won 6-0 as Tommy Henry was credited with a rare Cactus League complete-game shutout.

METS: Right-hander Phil Bickford was released by New York after clearing waivers, the second major league player cut loose this month after winning in salary arbitration.

The 28-year-old reliever will receive $217,742 in termination pay rather than the $900,000 salary chosen by a three-person panel over the Mets’ $815,000 offer.

Under baseball’s collective bargaining agreement, salaries determined in arbitration are not guaranteed. A player with a nonguaranteed contract receives 45 days’ termination pay if released within 15 days of opening day and 30 days’ pay if released earlier in spring training.

Third baseman J.D. Davis was released by San Francisco on March 11 after winning $6.9 million in arbitration and got $1,112,903 in termination pay from the Giants. He agreed five days later to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with Oakland that allows him to earn $1 million more in performance bonuses.

