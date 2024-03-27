The Southern Maine Agency on Aging announced its spring classes of A Matter of Balance and Tai Chi. The classes are designed to enrich the quality of life for adults 60 and older by improving their physical wellness and self-confidence.

A Matter of Balance is a falls prevention class designed to help participants increase physical activity, make home safety improvements, and empowers participants to take charge of managing their health.

Tai Chi classes use gentle movements, combining exercise and mental strength to improve mobility, breathing, and relaxation in ways that help participants feel greater control over their daily life. Both of the classes are a safe way for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy life and meet new friends.

A Matter of Balance classes meet twice a week for four weeks, and Tai Chi classes meet twice a week for 10 weeks. Attendance of all classes is encouraged. Many of the classes fill quickly, but there is still time to register for the following dates and locations:

A Matter of Balance

Old Orchard Beach’s Libby Memorial Library

May 16 – June 7

Portland’s Bayview Heights

April 17 – May 13

Westbrook Community Center

April 9 – May 3

Tai Chi

Scarborough Community Services

April 9 – June 13

Westbrook’s St. Hyacinth Church

April 8 – June 24

Deepening (virtual class)

April 2 – June 6

Preregistration for all classes is required, as class sizes are limited. To register and for class days and times, visit www.smaaa.org/events.html.

For more information, contact the Agewell team at 207-396-6578 or email agewell@smaaa.org.

Thornton Heights Methodist plans Easter services

Thornton Heights United Methodist Church announced that it will host a protestant version of the stations of the cross service at noon on March 29. Each station will display a painting to reflect on as we read a short scripture and prayer together about the last hours of Jesus’ life. Organizers said, “We will walk together to each station throughout the beautiful sanctuary which depicts many of the stories of Jesus in stained glass. The entire service will take about 30 minutes and all are welcome no matter your religious affiliation.”

For those unable to attend at noon, there will be handouts for participants to walk through the stations from 1-7 p.m. A clergy from one of the United Methodist Lighthouse Churches (Gwyneth from Thornton Heights, Kathleen from Cape Elizabeth or Tom from Peoples) will be available to pray or answer questions. Thornton Heights United Methodist Church is located at 100 Westbrook St. in South Portland.

Thornton Heights United Methodist Church invites the community to celebrate Easter Sunday on March 31 at 9:30 a.m. Those who attend will see an Easter garden set up in the church sanctuary, music and family-friendly time of worship. Easter crafts will be available for children. All are welcome.

Thornton Heights United Methodist Church, Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church and Cape Elizabeth Church of the Nazarene are once again hosting a community Easter sunrise service. The service will take place on the rocks at at Two Lights (on Two Lights Road just past the Lobster Shack) in Cape Elizabeth.

The service will take place on Sunday, March 31 beginning at 6 a.m., just before sunrise. There is ample parking and access to the rocks for an ocean view. All are welcome for prayer, Easter hymns, and a story of Jesus raised to new life. Although worship will only last 20 to 30 minutes, the churches recommend that participants dress warmly. The Church of the Nazarene will also host an Easter breakfast following the worship service.

For more information, call 207-774-0487 or visit ThorntonHeightsUMC.org.

South Portland to host Green Home and Energy Show

The publisher of Green & Healthy Maine HOMES magazine will present the fourth annual Green Home + Energy Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6 at The Point Community Center in South Portland. Attendees will find exhibitors, an electric vehicle expo, a sustainable landscape expo, nearly 20 workshops included with admission, shopping at the Maine Makers Fair, and more.

According to a March 15 press release, the Green Home + Energy Show is a one-day event that brings together the leaders in Maine’s sustainable home and energy industries — from solar power to heat pumps, air quality to air sealing, and electric vehicles to green home goods. The show will provide attendees with ideas for lowering energy costs and improving health, comfort and sustainability of their homes, whether they are looking to build, buy or enhance an existing property.

Included with admission is the opportunity to attend nearly 20 workshops on a wide range of home energy, efficiency and landscape topics. A full list of workshops is available at greenmainehomes.com/show-workshops.

The electric vehicle expo takes place from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to talk with owners and test drive a variety of EV models. New this year, the event will include a sustainable landscaping expo where visitors can meet and learn from businesses that prioritize eco-friendly landscaping practices.

Food trucks will include The Pink Waffle, Totally Awesome Vegan Food Truck, and Tacos del Seoul.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Student admission is free with a valid student ID. For more information or tickets, visit www.greenmainehomes.com/show-2024.

Ticket sales benefit Wild Seed Project, a nonprofit organization that builds awareness of the vital importance of native plants and provides all people with the tools to restore biodiversity in their own communities.

