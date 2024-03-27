COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina was a team high on talent but low on experience last summer. Te-Hina Paopao brought both to the Gamecocks for a season that’s just four victories away from perfection.

The Oregon transfer has started 33 of 34 games and has been a steadying hand after seven seniors, the core of the team that made the past three Final Fours and won the 2022 national title, left last season.

“Pao,” South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley said, using the player’s nickname, “gives us something we didn’t have.”

Paopao and the Gamecocks (34-0) advanced to the Sweet 16 for a 10th straight tournament and will play Gorham native Mackenzie Holmes and No. 4 seed Indiana (26-5) in Albany, New York, on Friday to move a step closer to a title. They are seeking to become the 10th team ever in Division I women’s basketball to have a perfect championship season.

Paopao hopes to deliver, as she has all season.

She leads the country in 3-point shooting, making 47.1% of her long-distance shots. Paopao also has been a guiding hand with a light touch to teammates whose experience had mostly come in garbage time, or giving All-Americans like Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke a breather the past few seasons.

When Raven Johnson went on about Paopao’s stellar offense and knowledge of the game, a smiling Paopao countered: “Defensively nothing? Just offense?”

Paopao has savored every moment this season after crossing the continent to continue her basketball journey. She was a five-star prospect in high school from Oceanside, California, who overcame two knee ligament tears to become a McDonald’s All-American.

Paopao was a two-time All-Pac 12 first-team selection with the Ducks, who reached the Sweet 16 in her freshman season. But Paopao felt at a crossroad after her junior season and she and her family decided a change might do her good.

“For sure, I lost a little bit of it,” she said of her love of basketball.

That changed with the Gamecocks. Paopao is third on the team at 11.2 points a game and second to Johnson in assists.

Kamilla Cardoso, the 6-foot-7 All-Southeastern Conference forward who is the Gamecocks’ top scorer, said Paopao was an instant leader when she arrived with the program.

“We’ve got a lot of young players and she helps just by using her voice,” Cardoso said. “That’s been an amazing experience.”

RATINGS: It didn’t take long for Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes to break their viewing record in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes’ 64-54 victory over West Virginia in Monday night’s second-round game averaged 4.90 million viewers on ESPN, according to Nielsen, making it the most-viewed women’s tournament game ever – excluding Final Four contests and title games.

The viewership surpassed the 3.23 million who watched Iowa’s first-round win over Holy Cross on Saturday on ABC. Monday night’s game is also the most-watched NCAA Tournament game – men’s or women’s – on cable this year. The previous high was 4.09 million for Houston’s overtime victory over Texas A&M Sunday night on TNT.

It was the fourth Iowa women’s game this season, and first one on cable, where the viewer average was over 3 million. The others were on Fox, CBS and ABC.

