BUSINESS

Negotiations aimed at luring the NHL’s Washington Capitals and the NBA’s Washington Wizards to northern Virginia have “ended,” and the proposal to create a development district with a new arena for the teams “will not move forward,” the city of Alexandria said Wednesday.

The move is a blow for Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who announced months ago with fanfare the outlines of a proposal negotiated with the teams’ parent company to bring them across the Potomac River. In a statement, the governor expressed disappointment and frustration over the demise of a plan he said would have created $12 billion in economic investment, laying blame with the Democratic-controlled state Legislature.

“This should have been our deal and our opportunity,” Youngkin said. He added: “But no, personal and political agendas drove away a deal with no upfront general fund money and no tax increases, that created tens of thousands of new jobs and billions in revenue for Virginia.”

Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the teams’ parent company, and the District of Columbia are close to signing a letter of intent for a $515 million renovation of Capital One Arena, their current home, that will keep the Capitals and Wizards in the city for the long term, according to a letter from CEO Ted Leonsis to employees that was obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

COLLEGES

Advertisement

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Pacific has hired former Canadian college basketball coach Dave Smart as its new men’s basketball coach.

Athletic Director Adam Tschuor announced the decision to hire Smart as the replacement for the recently fired Leonard Perry.

Smart spent this past season as an assistant at Texas Tech but has a long history as a head coach in Canada, winning 656 games in 18 seasons at Carleton University.

Texas Tech went 23-11 and made the NCAA Tournament this season with Smart on the staff.

Pacific went 6-26 this season and lost all 16 conference games under Perry.

• Florida guard Riley Kugel, who was benched for two games during the Southeastern Conference Tournament, is transferring.

Advertisement

Kugel announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal on social media.

A preseason all-SEC selection, Kugel averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds as a sophomore this season. The Orlando native averaged 9.9 points as a freshman.

But he was so solid down the stretch last season — he averaged 17.3 points over Florida’s final 10 games — that he considered turning pro. He ended up returning to Florida with hopes of being the team’s go-to scorer.

Instead, he often looked lost on the court and disengaged on the bench.

• Missouri State hired Cuonzo Martin, bringing back the only coach to lead its basketball program to a Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title more than a decade after he left Springfield for stints in power conferences.

Martin signed a five-year contract through the 2028-29 season with a base salary of $600,000 and incentives for NCAA Tournament and NIT appearances, conference championships, coaching honors and other benchmarks.

• Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery, son of Hawkeyes Coach Fran McCaffery, has entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed.

Advertisement

Patrick McCaffery has one year of eligibility remaining after starting 60 of 123 games. He was a starter for the first half of the 2023-24 season, averaged 8.9 points per game and scored a team-high 19 in the Hawkeyes’ loss at Utah in the NIT on Sunday.

The 6-foot-9, 212-pound forward had thyroid cancer when he was 13 and, after having two surgeries, was declared cancer-free three months after his diagnosis. He missed six games last season to address anxiety symptoms that caused him to lack sleep, appetite and energy.

GAMBLING: In the midst of March Madness, the NCAA is pushing for states with legal wagering on sporting events to ban prop bets on college athletes.

“Sports betting issues are on the rise across the country with prop bets continuing to threaten the integrity of competition and leading to student-athletes getting harassed,” Baker said in statement posted on social media. “The NCAA has been working with states to deal with these threats and many are responding by banning college prop bets.”

Prop bets — short for proposition bets — allow gamblers to wager on statistics a player will accumulate during a game rather than the final score.

Baker’s statement came two days after the NBA confirmed it opened an investigation into unusual betting patterns surrounding props involving Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter. The Raptors said Porter would miss his third consecutive game Wednesday for personal reasons.

Advertisement

SOCCER

U.S. WOMEN: United States women’s national team forward Midge Purce sustained a season-ending knee injury this past weekend playing for Gotham FC against the Thorns in Portland, Oregon.

The NWSL champions announced Purce will undergo surgery to repair her anterior cruciate ligament. Purce confirmed the diagnosis in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

NWSL: Sophia Smith had options but in the end felt like she “wasn’t done” in Portland.

The Thorns announced they signed Smith to a contract extension through 2025, with a player option for 2026. Portland says the deal gives the 23-year-old forward the highest annual salary in the National Women’s Soccer League but would not disclose terms.

The Thorns were sold in January to the Bhathal family, which is also part of the ownership group of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

Advertisement

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Darlington Raceway will pay tribute to the late NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough by displaying his No. 29 1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass during its throwback weekend at the Goodyear 400 in May.

Yarborough, a native of Sardis, South Carolina, and three-time Cup champion, died on New Year’s Eve at age 84.

TENNIS

SPLIT: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has split with Coach Goran Ivanisevic, ending their association that began in 2018 and included 12 Grand Slam titles for the Serbian tennis player.

In a post on Instagram, Djokovic said he stopped working with Ivanisevic “a few days ago.”

“Our on-court chemistry had its ups and downs,” Djokovic wrote, “but our friendship was always rock solid.”

MIAMI OPEN: Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner won his 20th match of 2024 to reach the semifinals for the third time in the past four years with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Tomas Machac.

On the women’s side, Danielle Collins defeated No. 23 seed Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals for the first time since she did it as a qualifier six years ago.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »