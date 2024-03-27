LOS ANGELES — Catcher Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $140 million, 10-year contract Wednesday, raising the team’s spending to nearly $1.4 billion for five key players since December.

Smith’s deal supersedes an $8.85 million, one-year agreement reached in January.

He opened the last week by going 5 for 10 with two RBI as the Dodgers split a two-game series against San Diego at Seoul, South Korea. The 28-year-old was a first-time All-Star last year, when he hit .261 with 19 homers and 76 RBI.

Smith has a .263 average with 91 homers and 308 RBI in six seasons with the Dodgers. He would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

Los Angeles has committed $1,365,687,500 to two-way star Shohei Ohtani ($700 million for 10 years), right-handers Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($325 million for 12 years) and Tyler Glasnow ($136,562,500 for five years), outfielder Teoscar Hernández ($23.5 million for one year) and Smith.

REDS: Second baseman Matt McLain had surgery on his left shoulder and will be sidelined for an extended period.

Advertisement

Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said the operation took place Tuesday to address cartilage damage and repair the labrum.

The 24-year-old McLain last played in a spring training game on March 17 and was hurt the following day while diving for a ball during a workout. Reds Manager David Bell revealed the injury on March 20, the day Cincinnati acquired infielder Santiago Espinal from Toronto.

McLain hit. 290 with 16 homers, 50 RBI and 14 stolen bases last year, finishing fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

POSTPONEMENTS: Baseball openers in New York and Philadelphia were postponed a day until Friday because of rainy forecasts in both cities.

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets were scheduled to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon, a day featuring the first full slate of major league games this year. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres started the season with a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, last week.

But with wet weather expected much of Thursday in Queens, the Mets announced the game was pushed back to 1:40 p.m. Friday.

Advertisement

Minutes later, the Philadelphia Phillies announced their sold-out opener against the NL East rival Atlanta Braves was moved from 3:05 p.m. Thursday to Friday at the same time due to anticipated rain.

GUARDIANS: Myles Straw’s elite defense isn’t enough anymore for the Guardians.

The center fielder was assigned outright to Triple-A Columbus after being waived last week by Cleveland.

Straw, acquired by Cleveland in a 2021 trade from Houston, met last weekend with Chris Antonetti, the team’s president of baseball operations, to make sure he understood he’s still part of the team’s plans. As a player with at least three years of major league service, Straw had the right to refuse the assignment and elect to become a free agent.

“We expect Myles to impact our team this year,” Antonetti told Cleveland.com. “Our hope and belief is that Myles is going to be a big part of our team this year.”

For now, Straw will play for the Columbus Clippers, who open International League play Friday at St. Paul, Minnesota.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous